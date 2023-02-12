After winning four road games in a row, the Boilermakers were looking to improve their record to 17-7 and inch closer to a potential tournament appearance.
Purdue (17-7, 8-6 Big Ten) succeeded in doing so, eating Northwestern (8-17, 1-13) with a dominant 76-61 win on Sunday.
Fifth-year senior guard Cassidy Hardin made her presence known as she scored a 3-pointer to provide the Boilermakers a 7-0 scoring run early in the first quarter.
Despite only scoring one 3-pointer in the Boilermaker’s last meeting against Northwestern, Hardin didn’t let this interfere with her play. Hardin scored 16 points and went 5-10 from the field.
After scoring her first 12 points by only taking 3-pointers for the second game in a row, Hardin started taking it to the hoop, and even picked up the and-one call, finding another way to provide 3 points on one play.
“They were trying to crowd me more and jump at my shot fakes. It just kind of happened naturally where I was able to put the ball on the floor,” Hardin said.
The Boilermakers managed to hold the lead to 14-12 after the first quarter, despite ending the period on a five-minute field goal drought, thanks to their hot start and efficient free throw shooting early in the period.
To start the second quarter, ball movement was influential in getting Purdue’s leading scorers open. Every player was getting a touch on the ball, whether it was senior forward Caitlyn Harper in the post or senior guard Abbey Ellis.
Harper credited the team for getting the ball into the post, which she said “opened things up” for their shooters.
“Our movement and playing together helped us have a lot of options,” Harper said.
Hardin seemed to be able to capitalize the most off of this motion, going 4 of 6 from behind the arc and ending the half as the Boilermaker’s leading scorer with 12 points.
Ellis got the Boilermakers going at the start of the second, driving to the basket and scoring the first points of the half for the team.
She caught an elbow to the face by Northwestern’s senior guard Kaylah Rainey but stayed in the game after getting the foul called.
However, Northwestern kept itself in the game with hard drives to the basket and offensive rebounds.
As the Wildcats began to cut into the double-digit lead, fifth-year Lasha Petree scored her first 3-pointer of the game after a quiet first half from deep.
Purdue held the lead to 59-45 at the end of the third quarter.
Harper worked around Northwestern’s Jillian Brown and Caileigh Walsh in the post and drew fouls in the fourth quarter, generating most of the Boilermakers’ action early on in the period.
“I just thought whenever we threw the ball to Caitlyn she made something good happen,” head coach Katie Gearlds said.
The Wildcats went on a quick 7-0 scoring run in the middle of the fourth quarter, but the streak ended with another basket down low from Harper.
Purdue continued to dominate in the post and rely on their veteran outside shooters.
“We definitely needed to win this game. We’re trying to go 1-0 every time. We’re really trying to focus no matter who we’re playing. We’re focused on what we can do,” Hardin said.