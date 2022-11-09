Mary Ashley Groot, a 4-star forward and Elite 150 recruit according to Prospects Nation, signed her national letter of intent to play for Purdue women’s basketball Wednesday morning.
The 6-foot-2 New York State Sportswriters Association Class C Player of the Year averaged 24 points and over 10 rebounds a game and helped lead Dalton School, in New York City, to the NYSAIS Championship.
Groot was listed as the No. 97 recruit in the country by ESPN, which called her a “fundamental forward who can stretch the defense out to the 3-point line, facilitate and has good post footwork.”
“How did I make my decision?” Groot tweeted when announcing her verbal commitment. “I chose the place and people that kept me smiling through every step of this process.”
Groot chose Purdue over interest from Harvard, Princeton and Southern California.