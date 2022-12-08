Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers' 3-point shot left her fingers just as the final buzzer sounded, going through the hoop and breaking the tie between the Terrapins and Purdue.
The Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) fell to No. 20 Maryland (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) 77-74 Thursday night in Mackey Arena, ending their three-game winning streak.
Purdue committed up 22 turnovers and gave up 15 Maryland offensive rebounds. The Terrapins had 25 points off turnovers and 17 second-chance points.
“We've been better than every team we’ve played,” Gearlds said. “We just give them opportunities to hang around with us because we give them too many chances. Maryland takes 25 more shots than we do, and we lose by three. Take care of basketball, keep them off the glass.
“But I will never ever ever fault our kids’ efforts. They fight like crazy. They battle harder than any team we’ve played, and (we were) four points away from 10-0.”
Senior guard Abbey Ellis scored 10 points in one minute to put Purdue up 73-69 with 3:23 left, but the Boilermakers scored just 1 point the rest of the game. Ellis finished the game with 18 points.
Alongside Ellis, three other Boilermakers scored in the double digits: Lasha Petree, Cassidy Hardin and Caitlyn Harper.
Purdue took the lead at the end of the first quarter and held onto it until two straight turnovers led to Maryland points, forcing a Purdue timeout three minutes into the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Jeanae Terry came out three minutes into the first quarter but returned to deliver an assist to Ellis, who hit a buzzer-beating layup that put the Boilers up 23-20.
Terry came back from halftime with her left leg wrapped up and visibly limping but continued playing through most of the third quarter. The Big Ten leader in assists finished with 9 points and six assists.
“I think that's just who our group is,” Gearlds said. “They want to go out there and they want to win. One thing we tell them to do for the game is don't play with each other, play for each other. When you get injured or you get nicked up, you're doing it for your teammates and it's not just her, a lot of us are banged up and injured a little bit.”
The Boilermakers will play Illinois State on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.