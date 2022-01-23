Her shoes were made for more than just walking.
Katie Gearlds could hardly contain her excitement when first asked about her shoe collection.
Ready to push past a loss to rival Indiana just days before, Gearlds, head coach of Purdue women’s basketball, showed off her black and gold sneakers as if they were one of her most prized possessions in a Tuesday interview with senior guard Abbey Ellis.
Though usually sporting high heels in her eight years as Marian’s head coach, she wore a shiny pair of reflective gold Nikes the day Purdue faced the Hoosiers in Mackey arena. The pair seemed to reflect her dedication to Purdue in her first season returning as a Boilermaker.
Gearlds said she’s always looking for shoes with hints of gold, white and black to allow them to “pop” when coaching in Mackey and beyond. Gearlds said she finds shoes that fit her preferences on StockX, the GOAT App for sneakers and several Nike sites, as well as some personal connections.
“I got a guy who knows a guy,” she said.
Whether it be black-and-gold sneakers or Big-Ten themed designs from across the internet, Gearlds can’t count how many pairs she owns. She has storage spaces in parts of her home she never thought to use before.
“I have a lot more than I have space for in my house,” Gearlds said. “My mom gets awfully mad at me about how many shoes I have.”
Gearlds’s passion for collecting shoes goes as far back as her playing days with the Boilermakers, where she laced up several combinations of gold, black and white on her way to setting several single-season and career program records.
She wore a simple combination of white shoes with a black Nike stripe when she grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds against the Illinois Fighting Illini in 2006, flaunting her classic pair of Nikes as she flew up and down the court to score a game-high 24 points in 38 minutes at Mackey Arena.
Gearlds wore the same pair she did in this year’s first matchup against Indiana and in her first ever game as Purdue’s head coach. She stepped into the role just months after former coach Sharon Versyp retired in mid-September, following a investigation into alleged player and staff abuse incidents within the program, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Gearlds said she knew she was ready to take over the Boilermaker program, even on such short notice, when the then-associate head coach sported another pair of comfortable sneakers in an October press conference.
“(Versyp) was ready for the next phase of her life, and she knew that I was ready,” Gearlds said in a press conference Monday. “We thought it would take a year, but lo and behold it took six months, although I’ve been learning from Versyp for the past 15 years.”
Gearld’s coaching career was something she said she never imagined while playing at Purdue.
It was during her WNBA career, one that featured a three-year playing career with Seattle Supersonics guard Sue Bird, that Gearlds started to think about coaching the next generation of college basketball players. Bird inspired Gearlds to look into coaching as a next step, and once a job at Marian University in Indianapolis opened, it gave her an opportunity to show off her shoes from a different sideline.
Gearlds has one motto for choosing out a pair for gameday situations: The bigger the game, the better the pair. Her best pairs are saved for nationally-televised games, the ones that will likely receive the most viewership and will have the best chance of showing off the best of her collection to the entire nation.
“You’d have to tune into the Big Ten Network to check them out,” Gearlds said.