Despite being able to close the gap in the second half, the Purdue women's basketball's late-game luck ran out at Minnesota on Thursday after the Golden Gophers forced several late trips to the free-throw line.
Purdue (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten) lost to Minnesota (5-7, 4-6), 77-72.
After taking a lead 20-17 at the end of the first quarter, the Boilers trailed 35-29 at the half. The Gophers opened the third quarter shooting 4-for-5 from the floor and increasing their lead to 10 points.
The bout between sophomore guard Sara Scalia and junior guard Brooke Moore was the story of the second half. Both guards leading a back-and-forth battle on offense and keeping the game close for their respective teams. Moore was able to score 20 points, which was 27% of the Boilermaker’s total point tally.
Scalia sealed the game by shifting the momentum towards the Gophers by scoring a career-high 30 points on top of her four rebounds and breaking her career record in 3-pointers with six. Her previous record was set at five on Jan. 24 against Penn State. She led both teams in scoring while solidifying herself as the game’s top performer.
Heading into the locker room, the Boilermakers limited shooting success was accompanied by a deficit of eight rebounds to the Gophers. At the end of the third quarter, Purdue fought back to close an eight-rebound and 6-point gap while tightening the Minnesota lead to a score of 55-53 at the end of the half.
While Moore and freshman guard Madison Layden led the way with 37 combined points for the Boilers, inconsistencies from some of Purdue’s top contributors led to Minnesota pulling away with a 13-4 run, a lead they would never let go of.
The Boilers look to get back on track against the Penn State on Sunday in Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.
Game Notes
• Minnesota ended the game with a 47% shooting percentage.
• 47% of the Gopher’s points came from inside the paint.
• Minnesota shot 40% from 3, which doubled Purdue’s percentage.
• Purdue was 4 of 19, 21.1% from 3-point range while Minnesota was 6 of 15, 40.0%
Halftime Notes
Missed shooting opportunities from the Boilers gave the Golden Gophers a comfortable lead at halftime. The Boilers were able to push past multiple cold streaks to keep the game close against Minnesota, shifting the momentum in their favor on multiple occasions while trading leads with the Gophers.
Purdue laid off the deep shots and moved towards a more aggressive approach by attacking the basket, attempting only nine 3-point shots. The strategy caused the Boilers to miss nine of their first 14 shots as the starters warmed up against a tall pair of Minnesota bigs in senior center Klarke Sconiers and sophomore forward Kadi Sissoko.
The Boiler scoring streak at end of the first led to five consecutive field goals and eight points off of fast breaks. The experienced duo of Boiler guards in junior guard Brooke Moore and junior guard Kayana Traylor wore down the Minnesota bigs with quick cuts to the paint and physical shots on the interior.
The first half concluded with a momentum shift to the Gopher sideline after the Boilers went scoreless for over three minutes. Purdue only scored nine points in the second quarter. This allowed a 9-0 scoring for Minnesota and sophomore Sarah Scalia scored eight of her 10 points during the run.
Minnesota, who has recently improved its 3-point shooting, went two-for-seven in the first half. The Gophers improved their 41% shooting percentage from the field to 43% in the first half. Minnesota allowed Purdue to build their lead after a 1-for-7 FG run in the first quarter.