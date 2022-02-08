The Purdue women’s basketball team hopes to find their rhythm again after falling in four of their last five games, two against highly-ranked opponents.
The Boilermakers (13-10, 4-8) take on the Nittany Lions (9-13, 3-9) in Mackey Arena at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, where they look to end a three-game losing streak against a struggling Penn State team.
The Lady Lions have lost eight of their last 10 games and will enter Wednesday's contest on a six game losing streak. Their most recent loss was a close game against Northwestern, highlighted by an exchange of large scoring runs by both teams.
Penn State guard Makenna Marisa led the team with 25 points against the Wildcats — her 10th game this season with 25 points or more and her 14th of putting up 20 or more.
Purdue has struggled in recent games to keep their opponents’ go-to players from filling up the stat sheet. In five of their last six most recent losses, Purdue allowed a star opposing player to score 23 or more points, without any significant answer from one of their own. The Boilermakers allowed Northwestern guard Veronica Burton to score 26, 32 points from Michigan forward Naz Hillman and 27 and 24 points respectively from a superstar Iowa duo, in center Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark. Czinano and Clark combined for more points than Purdue’s entire starting five that game.
In their most recent loss to Indiana last Sunday, the Boilers were unable to rely on their leading scorer, sophomore guard Madison Layden. She put up 0 points in 35 minutes, bricking all seven of her shots in an attempt to give Purdue the scoring punch needed to stay competitive with the Hoosiers.
The team was more competitive, from a rebounding perspective, compared to their last home game against Northwestern. Against the Wildcats, Purdue was outrebounded 41-27, while against Indiana the comparison was 40-38. They still struggled to take care of the ball, generating 18 turnovers.
The Boilermakers tend to have a more even distribution of points between their players than their opponents and rely on points off the bench to secure wins. Non-starters contribute 22.7 points per game: 18.8 points during wins and 23.2 points during losses.
Senior guard Brooke Moore and freshman guards Jayla Smith and Ava Learn have provided just that for their team this season. Moore averages just over 10 points per game coming off the bench, while Smith and Learn average five and four points each.
Purdue and Penn State played each other twice in the 2020-21 season. Each team picked up a win on the road. In their first meeting, Marisa, who only averaged 13 points last season, put up a then career-high 26 against the Boilermakers.
Purdue will move back to West Lafayette to play Penn State this Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.