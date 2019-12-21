The Purdue women’s basketball team overcame a 5-point halftime deficit and to beat visiting Bowling Green, 81-74, Saturday afternoon in Mackey Arena.
Ae’Rianna Harris led the Boilers (9-3) in scoring with 23 points. She was 10 of 18 from the field and 3 of 7 from the line in the win. Harris had 14 rebounds with her 23 points for a double-double.
Also joining her in double-figure scoring were Kayana Traylor (19 points) Lyndsey Whilby (13) and Tamara Farquar.
Bowling Green (6-5) was led by Caterrion Thompson (18 points), Madisen Parker (17), Elissa Brett (15) and Mari Hill (11).
The Boilers overcame the halftime deficit that was created in most part by turnovers. Purdue had 11 as Bowling Green had 4. The tables turned in the second half, as the home team had only 3 and the visitors had 9.
Purdue dominated the boards, too, grabbing 41 compared to Bowling Green's 26.
RI's BIG GAME
Harris' third double-double of the year finished four points and three rebounds shy of her career highs. The senior rejected five shots, marking the 17th game of her career with at least five blocks. The Indianapolis native now has 25 career double-doubles, pulling even with Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton for second in program history. She is two away from Stacey Lovelace's record.
QUOTABLES
Head coach Sharon Versyp after the game….
I knew it was going to be a tough game. Bowling Green is a good, well-coached team. We didn't do a good job of running them off the 3-point line until the second half. I was really proud of our resilience and fight. I thought Lyndsey Whilby did a great job in the first half keeping us in the game. In the second half, we did a good job of getting the ball inside. I'm very proud that we're 9-3.
On a quick look back at the non-conference season…
I saw a different fight. We fight differently against different styles of play. We played a variety of styles, and that's what we're going to face in the Big Ten. Our growth and maturity really showed itself when we got in some tough spots.
Ae'Rianna Harris on the double-double outing…
The dominance today came from the confidence I have in myself, as well as the confidence that my teammates and coaches have for me. I knew that even if I missed the last one, the next one would go in. Keeping that mindset throughout the game really kept me settled.
NOTES
• Purdue leads the all-time series 7-3.
• The Boilermakers are 9-3 entering Big Ten play for the second straight season.
• Farquhar's double-double was her second of the season.
• Purdue totaled 40 points in the paint.
• The Boilermakers assisted on 75% (21-25) of their made field goals.
• The 81 points were the most since Nov. 15, 2018 against Western Illinois.
• Traylor's eight assists were one shy of her career high. The sophomore set career high with nine made free throws.
• Purdue had four players in double figures for the third time this season.
• Versyp was on the sideline for her 450th game as the head coach at Purdue and her 513th game with the Boilermakers, including four years as a starter from 1985-1988.
• Purdue's largest lead of the game came with 10 seconds remaining.
• The Boilermakers hauled down 41 rebounds to Bowling Green's 26 boards.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State in the Big Ten opener next Saturday. The game will be played at St. John Arena.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.