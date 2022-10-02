Katie Gearlds returns for her second year as head coach of Purdue women’s basketball, along with her five starters from last season.
The team held its first practice of the season Friday, offering a look at the new roster, which brings in two transfers and three freshmen.
After finishing in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament last season, Gearlds said the team has a clear next step: the NCAA Tournament.
The team began their practice with a focus on defense, running drills against the male practice squad who works with the team.
Associate head coach Beth Couture emphasized communication on the team’s first drill.
“Defense is a team thing,” Couture told the team during practice.
The team responded to the directive, yelling both instructions and encouragement to their teammates.
Some of the most prominent voices were the team’s returning starters from last season — junior guard Madison Layden, senior forward Rickie Woltman and senior guards Abbey Ellis and Jeanae Terry — as well as guard Lasha Petree and forward Caitlyn Harper, both fifth-year transfers.
“All of the returners have done a really good job (at leading),” Gearlds said. “I think mostly they hear my voice, they understand what we’re looking for now. (Layden) and (Terry) have been really, really good in that regard. There’s a maturity about what (Petree) and (Harper) bring to our basketball team. So (it’s) just kind of been by committee.”
Ellis’ voice stuck out as she consistently took a vocal leading role during practice. During one drill, she was standing next to Couture as they both shouted out instructions to the team. If not for Ellis’ Australian accent, one may have thought their voices were the same.
“(Ellis has) been special,” Gearlds said. “(She) had an incredible summer. She just looks confident. She looks like she’s having fun out there.
“I think that has a lot to do with the personnel of our basketball team, because they just like each other, and that says a whole lot.”
The team’s chemistry was on clear display throughout the practice, with players constantly cheering for one another and encouraging teammates when they made mistakes.
During a three-man weave, a drill where each player has two attempts at making a layup after running the court, Ellis’ final attempt missed after the group made all of their previous layups. Her teammates reassured her and Ellis succeeded on the group’s second try, leading to resounding cheers.
With five new players, the team has worked on building chemistry both in and out of the gym.
“It definitely started in the summer,” Layden said. “We obviously had some new people come in and we hung out a lot on the weekends and just really bonded. We’re really close and I think that’ll definitely help on the court.”
Last season, Woltman was the only player taller than 6-foot-2 to play in at more than 12 of the team’s 32 games. Ava Learn, 6-foot-1, played in 22 games as a freshman as well.
Two of the new additions can provide needed height to the team’s inside game. Harper, the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year last season, stands at 6-foot-2, and freshman forward Lilly Stoddard, a former four-star recruit according to ESPN, is 6-foot-4.
“Last year, (Woltman) obviously played a lot of minutes for us and didn’t have a lot of help,” Layden said. “So I think with those two and (our returning players), we’ll have some good post players.”
Last season, the team shot more from the outside, in part to compensate for the lack of height, claiming second in the Big Ten in 3-point attempts. Gearlds said she expects the 3-point shooting to continue and improve with their new additions on the inside.
“(You) have to be able to score the ball inside to score the ball outside,” Gearlds said. “Just having more of a presence inside will allow us to have some cleaner looks on the outside. I think that that’s probably going to be one of our strengths this year.”