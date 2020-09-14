Senior guard Lyndsey Whilby announced in a tweet Sept. 8 that she will opt out of the upcoming women's basketball season "due to uncertainty and risks associated with COVID-19."
The announcement comes before any official NCAA or Big Ten decision on the coming season, a decision rumored to be made by the end of September.
"I wish the Purdue Women's basketball program the best of luck this upcoming season," Whilby said in her tweet. She tweeted her full statement at 7:03 on Tuesday along with the hashtag "GodSpeed."
#GodSpeed pic.twitter.com/ZsgHW1Yota— 3. (@lyndseywhilby) September 8, 2020
Whilby averaged 12 minutes per game for the Boilermakers over her two seasons played, appearing as a starter in three games. As a junior, she shot a career-best 44.9% from the field.