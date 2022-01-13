Purdue students will be able to get early access to the boarding pass and paint crew membership with a Golden Ticket, according to an email sent by Purdue athletics.
At Purdue women’s basketball game against Indiana, Jan. 16, students can acquire a punchcard by the student entrance.
During the game students will need to check in 3 times; before the end of the first quarter, after halftime and after the game to get their punchcard punched.
The punchcard, called the Golden Ticket, will allow students access to the ticket office between the Jan. 18 and 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to buy a boarding pass and paint crew membership.