Katie Gearlds reestablished Purdue as an NCAA Tournament team 18 months after inheriting a squad with a 4-16 conference record the year before.
Transfers were the main catalyst for the team’s growing maturity. Players starting their careers elsewhere accounted for just over half of the total minutes played this season and 60% of points scored.
Other-program veterans, like Cassidy Hardin, Madison Layden and Rickie Woltman, have played for a Gearlds-less Boiler squad and experienced the difference. Last season, Gearlds said she offered Hardin a fifth year. Hardin was guaranteed admission to Indiana University School of Medicine but deferred her acceptance in favor of using the last year of her eligibility.
“I didn’t feel finished yet, so I would regret it if I didn’t come back and play out my last year of eligibility,” Hardin said in a late-January interview. “Medical school will still be there for me, but basketball won’t.”
Hardin said she doesn’t know what a life that doesn’t revolve around basketball is going to look like, and Gearlds said she can’t imagine “not seeing No. 5” in the gym every day.
From the first practices last spring, the team set a goal of making the NCAA Tournament. Gearlds said the Boilers weren’t going to be satisfied with an NIT invite.
The Boilermakers capped off an above-.600 season with a strong showing at the Big Ten Tournament and realized their preseason objective with a bid for a First Four tournament play-in game.
“That’s all these guys — there’s no magic formula,” Gearlds said about her team. “I’m not doing anything special. I didn’t change anything. It’s all these guys out there just hooping.”
It’s up to the players at the end of the day, but Gearlds is the one who assembled the squad getting it done.
Abbey Ellis, a transfer from the start of Gearlds’ tenure, dropped 19 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament to lead the team in scoring against Wisconsin. The team won that game on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jayla Smith, who was one of Gearlds’ freshman recruits last year.
Smith put up a career-high 16 the next night against Iowa, which Ellis paced with 9 points for the team’s second-most.
Gearlds described Ellis as “a plug-and-play” type of athlete. She boasts the third-best free-throw percentage in the nation and was the closest thing to a guaranteed bucket for the Boilers as the only one to score in every appearance.
The only game she didn’t make a field goal in was the season finale against St. John’s, during which she attempted just one.
With 0.3 seconds on the game clock, the Red Storm took a lead over Purdue and ended the Boilers’ tournament run moments later. Purdue made a fourth-quarter run to overcome a 15-point deficit but came up short by a possession in the end 66-64.
Before St. John’s, the Boilermakers played 12 games in which they allowed 66 points or more, and they won only two of them. When teams scored 65 points or less, the Boilers were 17-0.
The team was happy to be there and Gearlds said she was proud to lead Purdue back to the NCAA Tournament, despite the outcome.
“I think we’ve got one player on our team who’s experienced this. The 11 others have not,” Gearlds said ahead of the final game. “I’m just excited to watch them go through it all. I don’t like them to have their phones out, but they can have them out as much as they can and just soak in the moment and live in the moment as best as they can.”
The Boilers lost a few games they’d like to have back and took their lumps occasionally throughout the conference season.
“We never, never quit fighting for that goal, chasing it down. We go on the road to Penn State early in January and get our butts whupped, like just terrible,” Gearlds said. “It could have gone one of two ways, but (the team is) a group of fighters that believed in each other and believed in what we were trying to get them to do.”
The team supplemented its season with several upset wins over ranked conference opponents. Purdue knew it’d be on the cusp of a tournament bid, and the First Four selection confirmed it.
Gearlds was quite certain there wasn’t a single person outside Purdue’s locker room that actually believed the team could make a tournament appearance.
“We all kind of grabbed each other,” Gearlds said about an exchange during an early third-quarter timeout called to address the Red Storm’s increasing point separation, “and I told our group in the timeout, ‘We weren’t supposed to be here. Let’s just relax and play ball. We’re playing with house money out here.’”
The team eventually surged back with the help of Smith at the end of the third quarter, and it went on to tie the game with a 14-2 run to start the fourth. Lasha Petree, another transfer and the leading scorer on the season, drilled a pair of 3s and knocked down another field goal to account for 8 of those points.
Purdue’s season ended just moments after showing signs of staying alive in March. But this was never going to be the year for another national title.
Regardless, it’s the foundation of a program that’s proven its potential to find success under its head coach, and she’ll never forget the team for it.
“They believed in me. They believed in each other, and they’re fighters,” Gearlds said. “And forever this group — I don’t care what happens. This group will always be my favorite Purdue team.”