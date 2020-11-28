The Purdue women’s basketball team will play its first game of the season Sunday afternoon against North Alabama.
The Boilers will start the season shorthanded after losing four players in the offseason due to several injuries, including senior guard Karissa McLaughlin, who started 94 out of 98 games in her past three seasons.
Purdue also loses three key experienced players to graduation and coaching positions from last year, including forward Ae’Rianna Harris, who broke more than 25 Purdue basketball records in her four years in the program.
Head coach Sharon Versyp described managing her team as a “juggling act,” one that Versyp and her coaching staff will have to work with if they want to succeed with a younger roster this season.
“When you prepare for a practice, it can always be fluid,” Versyp said. “Any given day, you just don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think our players are in a really good spot. They’re very anxious and very hungry to get back out on the floor.
“I know we’ve lost three players in the offseason, so we are experienced, yet we are young: some players haven’t played a lot of minutes. We’re really anxious to play against somebody else and play in those five non-conference games.”
Junior guard Kayana Traylor was named a team captain for the year after showing exemplary leadership and playmaking skills in her 25 starts last year.
“It means a lot that my teammates would trust me enough to appoint that to me,” Traylor said. “Being able to lead is something that I’ve really worked on this year. I know a lot comes with (captain responsibilities), but I’m also ready for that.”
Junior guard Brooke Moore, a transfer from Auburn, was cleared to play immediately on Nov. 8th. When asked about the news, she described it as a good moment that let her know it was officially time to get ready for the season.
“Before I heard the news, I was trying to help prepare the team: I was being passive, taking my time, trying to learn a new system and ease things in,” Moore said. “But once I got the news, I knew I had to watch film and get more shots up every day. It was a bigger adjustment than what I had been doing.”
North Alabama (0-2) will also have to work with an inexperienced roster in its eighth season under head coach Missy Tiber. After the loss of five seniors to graduation, forward Olivia Noah and transfer guard Hina Suzuki are the only upperclassmen on the team, combining for one total start on the Lions before this season.
North Alabama’s roster boasts five talented freshmen to succeed the seniors, including guard Alexis Callins, averaging 10 points in her two starts as a Lion.
Purdue tips off against North Alabama Sunday at 6 p.m. at Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.