Led by three players in double figures, the Purdue women’s basketball team won at Michigan State, 76-66, Thursday night.
The Boilers (15-7, 6-4) were led by Karissa McLaughlin’s 24 points. She was 8 of 15 from the field – including 7 of 11 from 3-point range – to go with 1 for 1 at the line. Joining her in double figures were Dominique Oden (22 points) and Ae’Rianna Harris (16). The Spartans (11-10, 4-6) were led by Nia Clouden with 17 points.
Purdue fell behind by three at the end of the first quarter, 15-12, but outscored the Spartans by 10 in the second quarter and never were behind afterwards. In that second quarter, Purdue was 9 of 13 from the field, 69.2 percent, which included 2 of 4 from 3-point distance. The Spartans shot 46.7 percent, but did not hit a 3.
For the game, the Boilers were 25 of 48 from the field for 52.1 percent. They had four more 3s than the Spartans. Purdue was 8 of 17 from 3, while MSU was 4 of 15.
The Boilers return to action at 6 p.m. Monday when they host Indiana. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
QUOTABLES
Head coach Sharon Versyp after the game…
We played with a lot of heart and a lot of passion tonight. We started out slow, but we started to get situated and hit our shots. Dominique did a great job of carrying us offensively in the first half. Then we started getting stops and getting up and down the court. Ri and Karissa really got us going in the second half. It was all about team offense and team defense tonight. We understood our scouting report and executed it well.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report