The gold standard in Purdue athletics is beating Indiana University.
No matter the sport, time or situation, the one thing Boilermaker fans want to see above all else is a defeated Indiana team leaving West Lafayette.
In a 73-66 Indiana overtime win at Mackey Arena in women's basketball on Sunday, the Boilermakers would have to wait a little longer to find that win against the Hoosiers. They have not hoisted the Barn Burner Trophy since 2016.
First-year head coach Katie Gearlds was practically on the court, waving her arms and shouting orders as the Boilers (11-6, 2-4) had the opportunity to end their five-game losing streak to Indiana (14-2, 6-0). With one foot on the Coach Keady logo, Gearlds was going to make sure her team did everything in its power to win.
“Katie is a competitor,” junior guard Abbey Ellis said. “She pushes us. What she has done with this team is impressive.”
Geralds knows what it’s like to win against Indiana. In her career at Purdue as a player from 2004-07, the team went 7-1 against IU.
The message to the team from @katiegearlds4.You'll want to hear this 👇 pic.twitter.com/Rlc5zawcny— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) January 16, 2022
In recent seasons under former head coach Sharon Versyp, the Boilermakers have not found the same success. Their opponent improved from an Elite Eight finish last season and sits at sixth in the most recent Associated Press Poll.
“When I took over in September, people said we were a few years away,” said Gearlds. “It’s right here. We are not waiting to get Purdue back on the map.”
The Boilermakers came out fierce on defense. As constant “IU sucks” shouts emanated from a crowd 8,505 fans strong, Purdue turned up the pressure going full court for a few possessions.
This crowd. Y’all. THANK YOU. All of us, TOGETHER… we gonna do this!! pic.twitter.com/5iwBRyphMT— Katie Gearlds (@katiegearlds4) January 17, 2022
As the second quarter drew on, Indiana started hitting shots at a higher rate. The Hoosiers started converting on highly-contested shots in the paint.
In the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, freshman guard Ava Learn stepped up. Learn grabbed a crucial offensive rebound with a putback layup to extend the lead to five.
With the crowd already on its toes, junior guard Abbey Ellis stepped back and knocked down a 3-pointer, causing IU to take a timeout and Mackey Arena to shake with the crowd uproar. The Boilers held an 8-point lead with two minutes left thanks to Learn.
Gearlds had to keep her team composed as it was moments away from its biggest win of the year. Players were giddy with excitement, yet kept composed on defense.
However, seventh-year guard Ali Patberg provided hope for her Hoosiers with a deep 3-pointer. The 1-point lead the Boilers held became even more vulnerable with a steal by IU on the next possession. Fans’ hearts sank as the few Indiana sections soared in excitement as IU delivered on the opportunity, scoring to put Indiana up by one.
Down one after inbounding the ball, the Boilers were gifted the biggest opportunity of the game with a technical foul called on Ellis. With just 1.7 seconds left, the Australian just needed to hit both her free-throws to win the game. Sadly, she missed her first shot, sending the game into overtime.
“I’m gonna shoot one hundred free throws just to be better,” Ellis said. “That one hurt.”
The Boilermakers could not overcome their mistakes late in overtime as the team gave up crucial 3-pointers that sealed their fate. Layden tried to carry the Boilers out of the hole, shooting incredibly far 3-pointers to no avail.
“I feel like we will be able to look back and say ‘that really sucked,’” Learn said. “This will give us the motivation to keep pushing.”
Purdue will pack their bags and travel to Champaign to take on Illinois at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be streamed on BTN+.