Junior guard Kayana Traylor made second team All-Big Ten Monday night, the conference announced through Twitter.
Traylor was one of three Boilermakers honored by the conference for their contributions to Purdue's efforts. Senior center Fatou Diagne was named an honorable mention and freshman guard Madison Layden made the all-freshmen team.
Traylor led Purdue's offense this season, scoring 14.8 points per game. She placed 17th in the league for her efforts, as well as a 15th-best 3.8 rebounds per game.
Diagne shone in the rebounding department. She placed fourth in the Big Ten in rebounds at 8 per game, 8.7 per game in conference play.
Layden put together a freshman campaign that saw her average 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. Her 21 consecutive games scoring a 3-pointer is the third-longest streak in program history.
All three players will return to the court Wednesday night against No. 6-seed Iowa in the Big Ten tournament. The game will tip off around 9 p.m. and air on Fox Sports 2.