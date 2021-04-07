Purdue women's basketball has picked up a transfer.
After losing four seniors to the portal in the week after the program announced a head coaching shift, the Boilermakers announced a transfer commitment from Northeastern guard/forward Mide Oriyomi in a Wednesday afternoon statement.
Welcome the newest Boilermaker, @mide_oriyomi! 📏 6-0👤 Guard/Forward📍 Hamilton, Ontario📰 - https://t.co/E1pqsp7nQR pic.twitter.com/gn6rTy2Men— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) April 7, 2021
Oriyomi played two seasons with the Huskies, starting in 22 of her 45 games. Over her two years she averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 40.1% shooting. Last season, she nearly earned a double-double per game with 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per outing according to the statement.
"We're excited to bring Mide into our family," head coach Sharon Versyp said in the statement. "She is a versatile guard who can play multiple positions inside and out. She has an elite rebounding ability to rebound out of her area on offense and defense.
"We are excited to get her on campus to continue her growth and make an impact on our program."