The Purdue women’s basketball team outscored Florida State by 12 points in the second half to win the consolation game, 66-61, on Saturday afternoon in the St. Pete Showcase in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The Boilermakers (5-2) were down 33-26 at halftime after being outscored 18-0 in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Seminoles went up by 11 at 37-26 with 8:20 to go. Then Purdue tied the game at 39 on a 3-pointer by Jeanae Terry with 5:22 to go in the third. Florida State (4-2) rallied to a six-point lead, 45-39, but Purdue tied it 47 by the end of the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Boilers outscored the ‘Noles, 19-14 to earn the five-point win.
The Boilers had three players in double figures led by Cassidy Hardin with 18 on 6 of 12 from the field – all 3-point attempts. Madison Layden was second in scoring with 16, followed by Ra Shaya Kyle with 13. Kyle also had 10 rebounds to earn a double-double.
Florida State had three players in double-digit scoring, led by Morgan Jones with 14.
Purdue was 25 of 62 from the field, 40.3 percent, 12 of 33 from 3, 36.4 percent, and 4 of 5 from the line, 80.0 percent. Florida State was 24 of 54 from the field – including 4 of 13 from 3 – and 9 of 12 from the line.
Florida State had a huge advantage in bench scoring, 31-9, but Purdue had in 3-pointers, 12 to 4.
The Boilers return to action at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 when they host Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.