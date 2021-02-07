The Purdue women's basketball team lost at Illinois Sunday afternoon, giving the Illini its first conference win of the season, 54-49.
Inconsistencies plagued the Boilermakers' (6-9, 3-8 Big Ten) offense in the first quarter, limiting a normally knock-down Purdue offense to making just one of its first nine shots. The Boilers failed to make a single one of its first six 3-point attempts.
Defense became the story of the second half as neither team could find any consistency on offense. After combining for eight turnovers while scoring just 20 points in the third quarter, both teams failed to make a significant impact on the game's outcome.
Freshman guard Madison Layden was able to improve her first-half scoring mark after hitting two 2-point shots to keep the Boiler's lead at eight at the end of the third quarter. She ended the game with 10 points on 17 shots.
Though the Boilers were able to provide extra attempts after offensive rebounds from their bigs, their shortfalls with second-chance points continued into the second half. Purdue scored just two second-chance points in the third quarter and five overall.
The momentum started to shift to Illinois' (3-11, 1-10 Big Ten) favor as the Illini gained an advantage by forcing turnovers, creating points after several Purdue turnovers to cut the lead and keep the Illini within striking distance.
Freshman guard Aaliyah Nye hit a 3-pointer halfway through the fourth quarter to cut the lead to just one. The Illini kept rolling, claiming the lead with two free-throw shots and a contested layup to bring the lead up to 3 points. They never relinquished that advantage.
The Boilers take on the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday in Mackey Arena.
Game Notes
• Both teams shot less than 41% from the field.
• Purdue managed to grab 19 offensive rebounds compared to Illinois' five. Illinois scored five second-chance points compared to Purdue's two.
• Both teams combined for 36 turnovers, but Illinois scored 5 more points off turnovers.
• Purdue owns a 61-18 all-time series lead with a 25-12 mark in Champaign.
• The Boilermakers are 21-9 when playing on Super Bowl Sunday.
• Purdue has held an opponent to single-digit scoring in a period five times this season, including three of the last four games.
• Purdue converted 21 Illinois turnovers into 11 points.
• Led by Layden's five swipes, Purdue totaled 14 steals, its highest output since 16 against Ball State on Nov. 7, 2018.
• Purdue shot 25% from the field over the final 12 minutes.
• The Boilermakers are now 1-2 this season and 66-9 since 2015-16 when holding an opponent under 60 points.
• Purdue hauled down 23 offensive rebounds, its highest total since 24 against Ball State on Nov. 7, 2018, but the Boilermakers could only convert them into five second-chance points.
• Topped by Kayana Traylor's sixth game this season with at least five assists, Purdue dished out 11 helpers on 22 made field goals. It was the 12th game with an assist on at least 50% of the made baskets.
• The Boilermakers played without Karissa McLaughlin and Cassidy Hardin.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.
