The Purdue men’s basketball team came into the week ranked No. 3 in the AP poll and looks set to continue rising after crushing Omaha the day after Thanksgiving.
After beating No. 18 North Carolina and No. 5 Villanova in the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, the Boilermakers (6-0) slid into the Top Three in the AP poll for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The team even had one first-place vote from Rick Bozich of WDRB.com.
Being Top Three for the first time since 2018 was reason enough to celebrate for Boiler fans, but they still yearn for the No. 1 AP poll ranking the team has never achieved. Only two teams stand in front of the Boilers, the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 2 UCLA Bruins.
Luckily, UCLA and Gonzaga played each other over the week. Gonzaga likely ended UCLA’s chances at holding the No. 2 spot in the poll after beating the Bruins by a massive 20 points.
The last time the Boilers were ranked No. 2 was in 1988, a year before head coach Matt Painter joined the team — as a player.
On Friday, the Boilers promptly beat the Mavericks (1-5) in a 57-point victory. The team put up a lead of 31-3 in the first 10 minutes, easing up in the second half to make some highlight-level plays.
Fans stood up for a whole possession just to laud senior forward Trevion Williams, who made a spinning layup that many fans expected to see on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays the following night.
The Boilers are putting up numbers that have not been done during Painter’s career. According to Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, this is the best team Matt Painter has coached, even including his 2004 Southern Illinois team, which reached No. 15 in the AP poll. The Boilers have the No. 2 offense, which it only equaled during the 2017-18 season before then-senior center Isaac Haas was injured.
It looked as if the Boilers were going to be penciled into the second spot on the AP poll after Friday’s game. But another game remained that day that could alter the rankings.
Then-No. 5 Duke and Gonzaga traveled down to Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Challenge. The two would face off late night Friday, and while Gonzaga was predicted to win by 9, the Bulldogs were facing a highly-ranked Blue Devils team.
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, the predicted No. 1 selection in the upcoming NBA draft, pulled off an impressive 21-point performance to defeat the Bulldogs 84-81.
With all this chaos, it is unclear where Purdue will fall in the AP poll this morning.