One week after a much-needed win over Wisconsin, the Purdue women’s basketball team is set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers tonight in Minneapolis.
The Boilermakers’ (6-6, 3-5 Big Ten) victory over the Badgers came in the final seconds when junior guard Brooke Moore hit a 3-point shot with 36 seconds remaining in the game. The win was ultimately sealed when senior center Fatou Diagne hit a last-second free throw to put Purdue up 56-55.
“I told her just get us one,” head coach Sharon Versyp said after the game. “When she got to the line she was smiling, so I knew it would go in for her.”
While the game ended in exciting fashion, the path to the finish was paved with inconsistencies. Purdue shot 30.8% from the field and continued its 3-point struggles, shooting 5-for-24 for 20.4% shooting from deep.
“Shooters gonna shoot, so I just let it go,” Moore said after the game. “But coach’s message is to attack the basket and to stop shooting threes.”
Minnesota (4-7, 3-6) enters the matchup off a two-game win streak, the most recent being an 85-76 win over Penn State on Monday. In that win, four different Gophers scored 15+ points.
Sophomore guard Sara Scalia set a career record in 3-point shots with five, which accounted for half of the Gophers’ total for the game. Scalia also has yet to miss a free throw this year.
The Gophers went 10-for-30 from the 3-point line against the Nittany Lions, shooting slightly above their season average of 32%. The Boilers are shooting 32.3% from the arc this season.
The Gophers’ coordinated passing led to a 41% shooting percentage against Penn State, but they lacked the physicality to drive to the rim to score points. Wisconsin averages 24.2 points in the paint for the year.
Purdue’s strategy is the opposite of its opponent’s. While the Boilers shoot a comfortable percentage from the 3-point line, the team tends to rely on driving to the basket, offensive rebounds and physical basketball. The Boilermakers average 37 rebounds per game and have a +2 margin in rebounds over opponents this season.
“I tell them, you have one job, rebound,” Versyp said of her players. “We lost a lot of rebounds last year and we have to make up for it.”