The Boilermakers will look to pick up their second win of the new year against Penn State.
The Boilers’ (11-3, 2-2, Big Ten) New Year’s Day win against Wisconsin evened up their Big Ten record and the team will have the chance to get ahead with another win against Penn State (11-4, 2-3, Big Ten).
Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree led the team on Sunday with 18 points, similar to how she has done for much of the season. Her production along with 13 points from senior forward Caitlyn Harper helped the Boilers defeat Wisconsin 73-61.
The Boilers struggled with connecting their 3-point shots on Sunday. Petree led the team making 50% of her 3-point attempts, her teammates trailing behind her.
As a team, the Boilers made 28% of their 3-point shots, while the Badgers made 30%, allowing the Boilers at times to fall behind their New Year's Day opponents.
On Tuesday, Penn State started their 2023 with a loss against Michigan after a loss of momentum in the fourth quarter allowed the Wolverines to prevail.
The last time the Boilers and the Nittany Lions met last year inside Mackey Arena the Boilers took the win with a final score of 81-77.
A year ago, now-junior guard Madison Layden scored a bulk of Purdue’s points. 8 of the 20 which were field goal scores. On the other hand, a bulk of the scoring from the Nittany Lions came from now-senior guard Makenna Marisa, who continues to lead the team in scoring this season.
The Boilers will take on the Nittany Lions this Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Bryce Jordan Center.