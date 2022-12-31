The Purdue women’s basketball team returns to action on New Year’s Day with its best record to start a new year in four seasons.
The Boilermakers (10-3, 1-2) are only a half game better than a season ago when they were 10-4 going into the change of the year. The 2021-22 Boilermakers finished 17-15 after having a losing Big Ten record (7-11).
However, if Purdue wants to improve from a season ago it needs to beat Sunday’s opponent, Wisconsin (4-10, 0-3).
Last season, Purdue lost twice to the Badgers 54-52 in Madison and 63-62 in West Lafayette. That Wisconsin team finished 8-21 with a 5-13 conference record.
This year’s Badger team has struggled a lot. They have been outscored by 75 points in their first three conference losses to Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois – all played in Madison.
Four of Wisconsin’s top scorers this season average more than 30 minutes a game, while Purdue has only two players averaging that many minutes – 6-1 junior guard Madison Layden (31.1 minutes a game) and 5-11 senior guard Jeanae Terry (31.5 mpg).
Three of those four Badgers playing a lot of minutes average double figures led by 6-0 senior guard Julie Pospisilova from Prague, Czech Republic (13.7 points a game). She also leads the team in total rebounds (69), assists (57), turnovers (44) and steals (22).
The other two playing 30+ minutes game and scoring double figures are 5-10 redshirt freshman guard Maty Wilke (13.1 points a game) and 6-0 junior guard Brooke Schramek (10.6 ppg). The final player averaging more than 10 points a game is 6-4 forward Serah Williams (11.6 ppg) who plays an average of 21.1 minutes a game.
Pospisilova, Wilke and 5-6 senior guard Avery LaBarbera take the bulk of the team’s 3-point shots. Pospisilova is 28 of 73, 38.4%; Wilke is 25 of 75, 33.3% and LaBarbera is 18 of 58, 31.0%.
Of Purdue’s three double-digit average scorers – 6-0 senior guard Lasha Petree (18.2 ppg), 5-6 senior guard Abbey Ellis (11.3 ppg) and 6-2 senior forward Caitlyn Harper (10.8 ppg) – none them average 30 minutes a game.
Through 14 games this season, Wisconsin is shooting 42.5% from the field, including 32.9% from 3-point range. Purdue, meanwhile, is shooting 48.0% from the field and 34.3% from long range. Purdue has a +2.3 per game rebound advantage over its opponents while Wisconsin is -2.9.
The Boilers have won two out of their last three games by beating Illinois State and Texas A&M and losing to Iowa while Wisconsin has lost four of its last five with only win coming over St. Thomas out of Minnesota.
The two teams have three common opponents this season – Florida State, Illinois State and Iowa.
Wisconsin lost all three by a combined 61 points. Purdue has beaten Florida State and Illinois State, but lost at Iowa, 83-68, on Thursday. The Badgers lost to Iowa 102-71 in Madison on Dec. 4.
Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.