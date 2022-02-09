In a game head coach Katie Gearlds described as a “track meet,” the Purdue women’s basketball team handed Penn State its seventh loss in a row, aided by a career night performance from junior forward Rickie Woltman.
A back-and-forth battle, highlighted by double-digit scoring streaks, not even a full day after the men’s basketball team proved victorious in Mackey Arena, the Purdue women took a much-needed 81-77 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions to snap a 3-game losing streak.
The Boilermakers held on to their lead for dear life as the game clock wound down to the final minute, only leading by one possession. Layden managed to make it a two possession game with a mere 19 seconds to go in the game.
The following play, on the other end of the court, Marisa went to the line, where she sank two free throws, marking 31 points in the game for her and put her team back within three points of Purdue.
Her efforts proved to be in vain, however, as a subsequent Boilermaker possession forced Penn State to foul Hardin, who hit 1 of 2 free throws, giving Purdue a comfortable four point lead, which they would maintain to win the game just seconds later.
“We knew we didn’t want this one to slip away like the last one,” sophomore guard Madison Layden said in a postgame press conference. “We just had to stay locked in and close out the game.”
Hailed for creating a more “free-flowing” offense by head coach Katie Gearlds two games after the loss of 6-foot-6-inch center Ra’Shaya Kyle, forward-turned-center Woltman continued to be an experienced anchor for the Boilermakers on the block, limiting Penn State forward Anna Camden’s opportunities to score to a mere four attempts..
Picking up where they left off in the second quarter, Woltman and Layden kept the offensive fire alive, giving Purdue their five points of the half. Woltman was dominant on the glass from the jump, grabbing five quick rebounds and securing a double-double, the second of her career, just halfway through the third quarter. Woltman ended the night with a career-high in points scored with 16, while grabbing 11 rebounds.
Woltman put in the extra hard work needed to improve her scoring and rebounding ability during practice in an attempt to break her recent cold streak, she said, giving her the ability to beat Penn State’s guards in the post.
Purdue’s decision to continue experimenting with its guard-heavy lineups proved beneficial against a Nittany Lion lineup willing to do the same. Junior guard Jeanae Terry and senior guard Brooke Moore continued to take calculated risks on defense and leap in front of cross-court Penn State passes, grabbing a steal and disrupting the Nittany Lion offense enough to build their double-digit lead.
The Boilermaker guards continued to show their resilience in spite of Purdue’s smaller and more shorthanded lineup, with senior guard Madison Layden hitting the deck on multiple defensive possessions as she tried to ward off 6-foot or taller guards in the paint.
Purdue went on an 8-0 run to close out the third quarter, with contributions from Ellis, Layden and Woltman. Senior Brooke Moore closed out the third with a jump shot that put the Boilermakers up, 57-45, headed into the final quarter.
Fouls started to pile up on the Boilermaker side of the floor as the fourth quarter started to draw to a close. A full-court Lions press proved to be troublesome for the Boilermakers in the fourth quarter, generating five turnovers as a result of poor ball control.
Taking advantage of a scrambling Purdue team, Northwestern’s Marisa took complete control of her team’s offense, piling up 15 points in the first five minutes of the quarter to bring her team within 3 of the Boilermakers.
Gearlds said it took finding the right ways to make the opposition’s All-Big Ten caliber players by forcing them to take tough shots and stop them from being “flat out special” against the Boilermaker defense.
Head coach Katie Gearlds could hardly keep herself from sprinting on the court during every Boilermaker offensive possession, shouting commands and calling plays in front of Purdue’s bench almost as loudly as the Mackey crowd cheered during Boilermaker scores. Gearlds sported silver and white reflective sneakers on the sidelines, showing off another pair from her signature shoe collection, as she held her breath in anticipation during every Boilermaker 3-point attempt.
Gearlds jumped in excitement after Layden hit a clutch mid range shot to give the Boilermakers a late 5-point lead. She casually took a seat on the scorer’s table and calmly gestured play calls in front of Big Ten play-by-play announcers in an attempt to keep herself calm in the game’s final seconds.
Though not met by the combined crowd noise of the Paint Crew and the Boiler Brass Band, Purdue’s Gold and Black Sound band provided the energy needed to keep spirits alive as the Boilermakers struggled to recover from missed opportunities in the first half. Chants of “Block that kick” echoed through Mackey when the Boilermakers fell back on defense, taunting the Nittany Lions every time they went up for a contested shot.
Purdue will move on to face one of their toughest remaining Big Ten opponents in the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison this Sunday at 2 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.