Senior guard Karissa McLaughlin has entered the transfer portal, she announced on Twitter Friday evening.
"I would like to thank Purdue University and all of the Boilermaker fans for your support over the years," McLaughlin said in her Tweet. "I wish the Purdue Women's Basketball program the best of luck in the future."
McLaughlin joined Purdue's program in 2017, and immediately became a fixture on the team. In her first season with the program, she broke the school's freshman record for season and single-game 3-pointers, came 3rd in program history for season 3-pointers, led the team in assists and earned All-Big Ten freshman honors.
She continued matching and breaking records throughout her four years with the Boilermakers. In the 2020-21 campaign, coming off of an ankle surgery, she broke Purdue's record for career 3-pointers. She opted out of the season over continuing concerns with her ankle in February, and leaves the all-time record at 244 career triples.
Thank you Boiler Nation! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fB5XnSGIei— Karissa McLaughlin (@Kmclaughlin12) March 26, 2021
McLaughlin will graduate from Purdue with a degree in selling and sales management, and play out her last year of eligibility as a graduate transfer. She has not indicated a possible destination as of Friday evening.