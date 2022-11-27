The Boilermakers picked up two wins over Thanksgiving break, but lost their undefeated record to Florida State.
Purdue (6-1) defeated Harvard (3-4) 85-63 on Thursday, lost to Florida State (7-1) 76-75 on Friday and beat Oklahoma State (6-2) 71-65 on Saturday.
“We would have liked to finish 3-0, obviously. Before the trip we thought we had that opportunity to do that,” head coach Katie Gearlds said after Saturday’s win. “I beat myself up last night thinking about everything we could have done differently, (or what) I should have done differently.”
The Boilermakers trailed the Cowgirls by 3 points with 3:47 to go in the fourth quarter but scored 11 points in the final two and a half minutes to finish with a 6-point victory.
Sophomore forward Ava Learn scored 5 of those final-minutes points, all of which came from free throws. Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree contributed 4 points and senior guard Jeanae Terry’s jumpshot gave the Boilers the full 11.
“It was a gutsy win — not a pretty win, but it doesn’t matter,” Gearlds said on her postgame radio show. “I think we learned a lot about our ballclub today. We’ll keep staying the course and keep getting better, but it’s a long way to go, but man we’ll take this one.”
The Boilers had four players with double-digit scoring that night.
Petree led the team with 20 points on 53.3% shooting. Senior guard Abbey Ellis and Learn both contributed 12 points coming off the bench. Terry tallied 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The Boilermakers trailed by 5 points at halftime before coming back for the win.
“I challenged my team at halftime,” Gearlds said. “That’s probably the most I’ve ever yelled at them, and they came out and responded.”
On Friday, the Boilermakers suffered a 1-point loss at the hands of Florida State.
Purdue faced a 5-point deficit with just less than three minutes to go. The team brought the game within 1, with a bit more than a minute and a half to go. The Seminoles extended their lead to 5 points with 37 seconds left, which the Boilermakers couldn’t overcome.
The final play was an out-of-bounds set for a Jayla Smith 3-pointer right as the buzzer sounded.
Petree and junior guard Madison Layden co-led the team in points with 15 against Florida State. Petree hit six of her 19 shots, while Layden hit five 3-pointers.
Ellis contributed 14 points off the bench and fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin scored 11 in just 15 minutes. Terry led the team in rebounds and assists with 12 and eight, respectively.
On Thanksgiving Day, Gearlds notched her 250th career win with a 22-point win over Harvard.
Petree scored 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting, which matched her season-high.
Senior forward Caitlyn Harper scored 15 points, missing just one shot in the entire contest. Terry recorded 13 rebounds and eight assists, along with 7 points. Ellis also contributed 10 points off the bench.