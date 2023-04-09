After 39 years of coaching, associate head coach Beth Couture will retire, having spent the last seven years with Purdue women’s basketball.
Couture, who announced her retirement on Saturday in a Purdue press release, has been the associate head coach since 2018 and crucial in helping head coach Katie Gearlds in her chaotic transition to becoming Purdue’s head coach just 47 days before the start of the season.
“I’m forever grateful to and for Beth,” Gearlds said. “We only worked together for two years, but it felt like a lifetime. The gratitude I have for what she taught me about this job as I transitioned from where I was to this level is something I cannot put into words. She accepted me for who I was and helped me get this program back on the right tracks.”
Couture leaves Purdue coming off of the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017, the same year Couture joined the Boilermakers. She worked with Gearlds during the transition to bring in a top-25 recruiting class that will join Purdue next season.
“I have a lot of gratitude and love for Katie,” Couture said. “When she took over a short time before her first season, Katie did not have to trust me as she started to rebuild this program, but she did. I have been blessed to sit beside her for the last 18 months and watch her reestablish the standard at Purdue.
“What made this decision even harder was recognizing I will miss the daily interactions with Katie, our student-athletes and the staff. I look forward to being a superfan and cheering on the Boilermakers every chance I can.”
Prior to starting a career in coaching, Couture played at Erskine College, a Division II school in South Carolina, where she was named a Kodak All-American and two-time District Player of the Year. She was inducted into the Erskine Hall of Fame in 1989.
Couture started as an assistant coach at Presbyterian in 1987 before becoming a head coach two years later. She led the Blue Hose to seven conference titles and was named the conference coach of the year four times in her 13-year campaign.
Couture took over as head coach at Butler in 2002 and totaled 192 wins, the most by a Butler head coach, in 12 seasons.
“There are so many moments when I look back on my career that bring me joy,” Couture said. “Beyond the on-court moments, I will always cherish hearing from my players after they graduated. It’s bigger than basketball. Watching young women go out into the world and make an impact, have incredible careers and be a part of amazing families. There is no better feeling than hearing from them when they want to update you on where their lives have taken them.”
Off the court, Couture was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2009 and entered remission in 2019. She continues to be involved in fundraising and community service events that help both cancer research efforts as well as patients and families impacted by cancer in Indiana, according to a Purdue press release.
“One game I will always cherish is our win this season against Ohio State. To be a part of something that has never been done before by any team at Purdue, a program that has so much rich history, was truly special. I am glad I was able to share that with Katie, the players and staff.”