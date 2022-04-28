Junior guard Jeanae Terry is returning to Purdue.
After announcing that she would be entering the transfer portal on April 5, Terry tweeted that she will stay with Purdue for her senior season.
In addition to Terry, the Boilermakers also gained a transfer, as Cal Baptist forward Caitlyn Harper announced a day earlier that she would be transferring to Purdue. The junior led the Western Athletic Conference in points for the 2021-2022 season, and earned WAC player of the year and first team all-WAC honors.
Harper averaged almost 18 points, nearly six rebounds and just more than an assist per game last season for California Baptist. She played at Cal Baptist for four years and will have two extra years of eligibility for COVID-19 and an injury.
”We’re excited to have Caitlyn join our program,” head coach Katie Gearlds said. “Her experience and versatility will allow her to make an immediate impact as we take the next step for our program.”
Harper is the first transfer that Gearlds has received as head coach of Purdue.
“We had a great visit, and we instantly knew she would be a great fit for our family,” Gearlds said. “I’m thrilled to watch her suit up for Purdue.”
Terry, who played for Purdue last year, averaged slightly more than 17 points, seven rebounds and more than five assists per game, as well as earning two triple doubles, which is tied for third most in NCAA.
Also adding to Purdue’s experience, senior guard Cassidy Hardin decided to return to Purdue for a fifth year. Hardin said that she will defer her acceptance to Indiana University School of Medicine until 2023.
Hardin averaged more than 8 points, two and a half rebounds and more than one assist per game in her senior season.
Five Boilermakers entered the transfer portal after last season, but with the return of Terry and Hardin alongside the new addition of Harper, the Boilermakers look to continue building off Purdue’s 17-win season.