The Purdue women's basketball team lost to No. 18 Indiana 66-54 after struggling to score points over its rival.
"The entire Big Ten is known for their aggressiveness, for being physical and I feel like the last couple of games we were doing well matching that and going above it," said senior guard Dominique Oden. "And this game, kind of set us back."
The game started off slow with Boilermakers (15-8, 6-5 Big Ten) missing many of their shots.
That trend continued through the first half as the Boilers' field-goal percentage remained in the 20s. The second half did bring a higher field-goal percentage, but the difference was not enough to beat the Hoosiers. At the end of the game it was 36 percent.
Dominique Oden led in scoring for the Boilers, with 24 points coming from the senior guard.
Ali Patberg scored 17 points to help lead @IndianaWBB to a 66-54 win over Purdue. pic.twitter.com/quRBJ69Ozm— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 4, 2020
"(Grant) has to score for us, (Traylor) has to score for us, (Hardin) has to score for us. That's always been the thing, they have to be able to score for us," said head coach Sharon Versyp.
The Boilermakers struggled from a defensive standpoint as well. Indiana (18-5, 8-3) managed a 46 percent field-goal percentage.
Purdue's defense struggled to keep Indiana out of the paint with a majority of the Hoosiers' points being made close to the basket.
The Boilermakers also made fewer rebounds than their opponents, with only 13 rebounds in the first half. Five of those came from senior forward Ae'Rianna Harris.
The second half saw more rebounds than the first.
Indiana's lead began to narrow in the third quarter as Purdue forced turnovers, which it was occasionally able to convert into points. The Hoosiers were able to adjust to regain a wide gap in scoring in the fourth.
Ultimately, Purdue's efforts were not enough as the Barn Burner trophy will be traveling back to Bloomington.
Purdue will take on Michigan at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
NOTES
• The Boilermakers lead the all-time series against Indiana 55-34.
• Purdue is now 18-9 in Barn Burner Trophy Games.
• The attendance of 8,161 was Purdue's largest this season.
• Karissa McLaughlin and Jenelle Grant finished with nine and five points, respectively, the only other Boilermakers to score.
• Purdue committed a season-low 10 turnovers, while forcing 15 Indiana giveaways.
• Indiana won the rebounding battle 38-28.
• The last time a Boilermaker scored 20 points in three straight games was Oden in 2018.
• McLaughlin and Oden both played all 40 minutes Monday night.
• Harris notched a pair of blocked shots to give her 354 for her career, three shy of Amy Jaeschke for fourth in Big Ten history.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.