After a week on the road, the Purdue women’s basketball game got back in Mackey Arena Sunday afternoon to take on Denver.
At the half, the Boilermakers (6-4, 0-2 Big Ten) lead 53-35 over the Pioneers (5-5).
This marks only the second time the Boilermakers have faced the Pioneers. They are 15-0 against members of the Summit League conference.
Head coach Katie Gearlds and her crew hoped to recover from their previous matchup against No. 8 ranked Maryland after falling in the fourth quarter 71-86 on Wednesday.
This game looked much different by the half, as the Boilermakers dominated the offensive floor, shooting 70% on field goals and 60% from beyond the 3-point arc alone.
In her second-ever start, junior forward Rickie Woltman saw success in the paint, finishing the half with 10 points and four defensive rebounds.
Across the board, Purdue guards were extremely successful, with five fast breaks off opponent turnovers. Senior guard Cassidy Hardin, who has previously averaged 3.3 points a game throughout her career, currently stands at five 3-pointers at the half.
Junior guard Abbey Ellis also leads with 12 points and two assists.