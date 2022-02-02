12/5/21 Ohio State, Cassidy Hardin

Purdue's matchup against Northwestern tomorrow was postponed to Friday at 6 p.m. due to severe weather conditions, according to a Northwestern press release. The game will still take place in Mackey Arena.

The game will be available to stream on BTN+. 

Classes at Purdue were moved to online formats or canceled and all non-essential staff were dismissed at 4 p.m. today. A "significant amount of snow and deteriorating conditions" may cause unsafe traveling conditions for faculty, staff and off-campus students, an email sent by the university said, prompting the decision to shut down classes.

The Purdue men's basketball game against Minnesota will continue as scheduled despite temperatures dropping to as low as -6 degrees in Minneapolis today.

