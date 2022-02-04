The Purdue women’s basketball team tried to find ways to fight past the Northwestern Wildcats on homecourt while a heavy 13 inches of snow fell just outside Mackey Arena, postponing many Purdue events and classes.
Purdue (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) took on the Wildcats (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena Friday night. The matchup was between the eighth and ninth place teams in the Big Ten. Both hoped to fight for a higher standing in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball. Northwestern found themselves on top 35-22 at half's end.
After suffering a 15-point loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers last Sunday in Lincoln, the Boilermakers looked to bounce back and move ahead in conference contention as the season quickly wound down. Seven games remain between tonight's matchup and the long-awaited Big Ten tournament.
The first quarter tipoff was followed by extreme scoring woes and lackluster shooting from both teams. Northwestern shot at 33.3% from the field and Purdue at 22.2% at the five-minute mark. Neither side found their usual rhythm on offense using their Big Ten-leading 3-point shooters in Northwestern guard Veronica Burton, sophomore guard Madison Layden and senior guard Brooke Moore.
At the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats led 13-10. Junior guard Abbey Ellis and freshman guard Ava Learn led the Boilermakers in scoring with 3 points each. Northwestern guard Lauryn Satterwhite led the Wildcats with 5 points.
The crowd at Mackey quickly became impatient with the low-scoring affair, booing as the game started to slip away from the hometown Boilermakers.
The second quarter proved to be much of the same for Purdue, mainly a result of their scoring and rebounding struggles. The Boilermakers were outrebounded 10-3 on the offensive end, giving way to a stark contrast in second-chance points in Northwestern’s favor.
A lack of aggressiveness for the Boilermakers, save for the occasional drive to the hoop against Northwestern bigs, led to a lack of the crucial defensive boards needed to keep the Boilermakers within striking distance of Northwestern.
Ellis was the scoring leader in the first half for Purdue, racking up 7 points. Junior forward Rickie Woltman was close behind her with 5. Junior guard Jeanae Terry led the team in rebounds with 3.
The Wildcats were led by freshman forward Caileigh Walsh, who had 9 points and 2 rebounds. Satterwhite and senior forward Courtney Shaw each had 5 points and a combined 9 rebounds in the half also.
Purdue got into very quick foul trouble to start the third quarter with four fouls in the first four minutes of the quarter.