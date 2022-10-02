Purdue rolled into Holloway Gymnasium continuing its dominant Big Ten play, this time sweeping Rutgers to remain 4-0 in the conference.
The No. 5 Boilermakers (13-1, 4-0 Big Ten) took on the Scarlet Knights (7-9, 1-3 Big Ten) Sunday in front of another sold-out crowd.
Sophomore Ali Hornung once again started over senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn. Schermerhorn was still dressed, but had a large leg wrap around her thigh.
An undisclosed injury to senior middle blocker Hannah Clayton, gave redshirt sophomore middle blocker Loudrès Myers the start. Before today's game, Myers had gotten just 5 kills and played in 5 matches this season.
The Boilermakers came out victorious in a close first set 25-22. Coming off of a season and career high 24 kills against Illinois, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led the team with 7 kills and sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin had 4 kills.
In the third set, the Boilermakers started off strong as they got off to a quick 11-5 lead against the Scarlet Knights. No matter how many timeouts Rutgers used, they couldn't stop or slow down Purdue’s momentum. They continued to dominate and show why they are the No. 5 team in the country, getting a 13-point lead on the Scarlet Knights in the third set.
Purdue took the third set 25-13 to win the match 3-0 against Rutgers. Hudson led the Boilermakers with 6 kills in set three giving her 19 for the match and Colvin added 2 kills bringing her total to 13 kills.
Rutgers came out swinging in the second set, taking an early 11-7 lead against Purdue. Rutgers outside hitter Taylor Humphrey racked up 12 kills through 1 ½ sets, helping to expand the Scarlet Knights’ lead. However, a 4-1 run by the Boilermakers tied the match at 13-13.
Purdue, bailed out by 5 serving errors by Rutgers, won set 25-20. Hudson still led the Boilermakers with 13 kills, adding 3 to her total from the second set. Colvin also still held the second place spot adding 5 kills in set 2. Myers also had 3 kills and a block in the set.
Purdue will return home on Wednesday for part two of their series with Iowa. This match will begin at 6 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.