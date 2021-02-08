The Purdue women’s basketball team lost to Illinois Sunday afternoon, giving the Illini its first conference win of the season, 54-49.
Inconsistencies plagued the Boilermakers’ (6-9, 3-8 Big Ten) offense in the first quarter, limiting a normally knock-down Purdue offense to making just one of its first nine shots failing to hit a single one of its first six 3-pointers.
Defense was the story of the second half, as neither team was able to find any consistency. After combining for eight turnovers while scoring just 20 points in the third quarter, both teams failed to gain any significant advantage.
Freshman guard Madison Layden improved her first-half scoring mark after hitting two 2-point shots to keep the Boiler’s lead at eight at the end of the third quarter. She ended the game with 10 points on 17 shots.
Though the Boilers were able to create extra scoring attempts on offensive rebounds from their bigs, their second-chance woes continued into the second half. Purdue scored just two second-chance points in the third quarter and five overall.
The momentum started to shift to Illinois’ (3-11, 1-10) as it forced Purdue to commit turnovers, using points off several to cut the lead and keep the Illini within striking distance.
Freshman guard Aaliyah Nye hit a 3-pointer halfway through the fourth quarter to cut the lead to just one. The Illini kept rolling, taking the lead with two free-throw shots and a contested layup to bring the lead up to 3 points. The visitors kept the lead until the final buzzer.
The Boilers take on the No. 13 Michigan Wolverines on Thursday in Mackey Arena. No tipoff or broadcast information is available yet.