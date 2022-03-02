Jeanae Terry, Madison Layden and Abbey Ellis were all chosen as All Big Ten honorable mentions.
Senior forward Nyagoa Gony earned the sportsmanship award, given to players who have stood out for their sportsmanship and ethical behavior.
Junior guard Terry remained strong in each facet of the game throughout the season, averaging 6.9 points, 5.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game. She picked up 13 blocks and 35 steals during the season.
Terry is one of 26 Division I players to earn a triple double this season. Terry is also the only Boilermaker in history to achieve two triple doubles, earning two of the three triple doubles in Purdue’s history.
After making the Big Ten All-Freshman team last year, sophomore guard Layden continued to impress, averaging a team-leading 11.4 points per game. Layden also averaged 2.7 assists, as well as pulling down 4.6 rebounds per game.
Layden’s season high came against Penn State, scoring 20 points and helping lead Purdue to an 81-77 win against the Nittany Lions.
Layden was a consistent anchor for the Purdue offense, as she scored in the double digits in 20 of the season’s 29 games. Layden was also a defensive stalwart, picking up 49 steals over the course of the season.
Along with Layden, junior guard Ellis led the team in scoring, averaging 11.4 points a game, along with three assists and 2.9 rebounds. The Australian also reached double digits in 18 games.
The three Boilermakers joined several of their Big Ten competitors in the honors. Caitlin Clark, Naz Hillmon, Nia Clouden, Veronica Burton and Jacy Sheldon highlighted the All Big Ten first team as unanimous selections.