The Big Ten released the conference schedule for year two of the Katie Gearlds era.
The Boilermakers begin Big Ten play on the road against Michigan State Dec. 5 before returning to Mackey Arena Dec. 8 to take on Maryland.
Over winter break, Purdue takes a trip to Iowa City to face the Big Ten regular season and tournament champions, returning to West Lafayette on New Years Day to play Wisconsin.
As students return to campus the weekend of Jan. 7, the team will travel to Penn State before stopping back for a home game against Michigan Jan. 10.
Throughout the rest of January, the women’s basketball team continues to alternate between road trips and home stands, playing the first of two matches against Nebraska and Minnesota at home.
Purdue begins February with the first of two games against Indiana at home Feb. 5 before traveling to Piscataway, New Jersey, to play Rutgers four days later.
The Boilermakers will then make up for two previous road games by playing Michigan State and Northwestern at home in mid-February.
Purdue then travels to Bloomington, Indiana, to play its second game against the Hoosiers Feb. 19. The last two games of the regular season are against Penn State at home and Minnesota on the road, respectively.
The men’s basketball conference schedule will be released Thursday at noon. Look for updates at purdueexponent.org.