Down by 5 points as the third quarter was coming to a close, with a few made free throws by senior guard Cassidy Hardin, Purdue was within striking distance of the No. 18 Ohio State.
Nevertheless, the common theme for Sunday’s game made a resounding appearance as Hardin missed her shot after all the second chances. Because of Purdue’s poor shooting performance, the Buckeyes (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) took a 70-53 victory against the Boilermakers (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten).
In a game filled with turnovers and missed shots, the Boilers needed to capitalize on the Buckeyes’ mistakes on the offensive side of the floor. Ohio State had turned the ball over 22 times and given up 13 offensive rebounds to the Boilers.
Even with all the second chances, Purdue just failed to effectively score in critical moments: It went 21-71 from the field and made six of its 36 3-point attempts.
The Boilermakers were coming off two strong wins against No. 17 Florida State and Georgia Tech last week and looking to steal one against their Big Ten rival, who came to West Lafayette after losing a close game to Syracuse Wednesday.
The Buckeyes’ 24 points were their lowest total by the half all year, partially due to the Boilers’ tenacity on the offensive boards. They didn’t allow the Buckeyes to grab a single rebound throughout the half, while the Boilermakers combined for seven behind the leadership of sophomore guard Madison Layden and sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle.
Early in the game, Layden showed up, and at one point blocked a shot before assisting a 3-pointer from junior guard Abbey Ellis. The very next possession, she tied the game up with a 3-point shot of her own.
Ohio State’s strength lies in its offense, leading the Big Ten in points per game at 89.7. While defense was a priority for Purdue going into the match, Syracuse was able to give Ohio State its only loss of the season so far by playing its offensively-focused style of play to outscore the Buckeyes.
Ohio State soon returned to form, hitting four shots to start the second half while putting the Boilers in an 8-point hole.
Purdue was having a hard time keeping up with the Buckeyes to start the second half. The team was 14-44 from the field and made four 3-pointers. In its highest-ranked win of the year, the team made 12 of its 36 from behind the arc to take down Florida State.
The Boilers failed to convert with a chance to tie the game up at the end of the third, missing three consecutive shots off of offensive rebounds.
From there, Purdue and Ohio State went back and forth in the fourth quarter, missing and making shots as quickly as they shot them. A late-game shot that capped off an 8-point run by forward Rebeka Mikulasikova proved to be the nail in the coffin for Purdue.
Purdue will look to continue its Big Ten slate against No. 8 Maryland Wednesday night. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and stream on BTN+.