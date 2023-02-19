The Boilermakers’ second shot at upsetting Indiana mirrored its first, except this time it was in front of a sea of crimson rather than gold.
The Purdue women's basketball team (17-8, 8-7 Big Ten) lost to No. 2 Indiana (26-1, 16-1 Big Ten) in front of a sold-out crowd for the second time this season. This time in a hostile atmosphere of 17,222 fans in Assembly Hall, the Boilers once again kept the game competitive in the first half before being widely outscored in the third quarter.
The Boilermakers were defeated 83-60 after trailing just 3 points at the end of the first half.
Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree was a driving force behind the Boilers’ offense, finishing with 23 points after scoring 17 in the first half.
“She came out aggressive,” head coach Katie Gearlds said. “She had some space to operate and she was really good. She took a couple of shots that you just kind of scratch your head on, but for the most part she took some good shots for us, was tough and knocked down some big ones and we needed all of it.”
Petree surpassed 2,000 career points with a 3-pointer halfway through the second quarter. After four seasons with Rutgers, Petree has scored 356 in a Purdue uniform after transferring.
“It meant a lot for me personally,” Gearlds said about Petree hitting the milestone as a Boilermaker. “When we recruited Lasha, we needed her to be a scorer. We talked about her getting to 2,000, thought she had an opportunity to do it, and what a stage to do it on.”
Before going to the locker room, Purdue held off IU’s scoring runs, keeping the Hoosiers’ lead under 10 points until the Hoosiers took a 10-point lead with three minutes left in the first half. The Boilermakers finished the half on a 7-0 run, down 37-34.
“We were proud of them,” Gearlds said about halftime. “They had pushed it to (a 10-point lead) … and it probably could have gone the way it did in the third quarter at that moment. We made a couple of plays and fought back. 3-point game at halftime, you feel pretty good about what you’re doing.”
After the first half of the two team’s first meeting earlier in the season, the Boilers trailed by just 5 points, 31-26, before being outscored 19-2 in the third quarter ultimately losing 69-46 in front of a sold-out Mackey Arena.
“I think the moment at Mackey kind of shocked us a little bit,” Gearlds said. “I thought we were a little timid. Even though it was our own crowd, I thought we played on our heels. I don’t think we did that today. I thought we relished the opportunity to play on the road in front of a big crowd.
“I do think we competed. I know the final score says 23 points, but our group competed for 40 minutes.”
This time, the Boilers scored more than 2 points in the third quarter but were still outscored 27-12.
The Boilers faced their largest deficit of the day with four minutes left in the third quarter. Down 13, the Boilers clawed back to single digits, but a 12-2 run put the Hoosiers ahead 18 going into the final quarter.
The Hoosiers missed just four of their 13 shots during the third quarter and hit all seven free throws.
“That third quarter for them offensively was really, really good,” Gearlds said. “I know they hang their hat on the defensive end as well. There’s just not a lot of weaknesses out there on the IU team. It’s almost like pick your poison and if you make one little mistake, they’re going to burn you for it.”
After building to a 20-plus point lead, the Hoosiers began their Senior Day curtain calls with three minutes left in the game.
Four different Hoosiers scored in the double digits. Forward Mackenzie Holmes led the team with 20 points, missing 10 of her 11 shots. Sydney Parrish, Yarden Garzon, Grace Berger and Chloe Moore-McNeil joined her.
“There’s a lot of good post (players) in this country. There’s no one better than the one that lives in Bloomington, Indiana right now,” Gearlds said about Holmes. “She’s so skilled. Her footwork is incredible. And when she stretches you out and hits outside shots, it makes it tough.”
Outside of Petree, only two other Boilers, Abbey Ellis and Jeanae Terry, scored in the double digits.
Indiana capitalized off of Purdue’s mistakes, scoring 21 points off of Purdue’s 14 turnovers.
With the win, Indiana clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title on Senior Day in front of the first sold-out Assembly Hall crowd in program history.
Purdue will return to Mackey Arena on Wednesday looking to avenge its away loss against Penn State. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and air on Big Ten+.