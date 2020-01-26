Three Boilermakers scored in double figures as Purdue cruised to an 81-68 win over last-place Penn State Sunday in Mackey Arena.
After a strong start with Ae'Rianna Harris claiming the tip-off for the Boilers and Karissa McLaughlin hitting a 3-point shot to put the first points on the scoreboard, Purdue struggled to keep the lead. The team scored point for point alongside the Nittany Lions throughout the first quarter of the game.
Always a Sunday Funday when we get the dub. @PurdueWBB x #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/n8crG4DNVR— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 26, 2020
After barely leading Penn State (7-13, 1-8) into the second half, Purdue’s (14-7, 5-4) defensive performance caught up with its offense and kept the Nittany Lions off the scoreboard with three stops in the third quarter.
Mackey Arena fans erupted as the Boilers secured a 20-point lead over Penn State in the third quarter with a shot well outside the three-point line from sophomore guard Cassidy Hardin.
Purdue’s defensive performance was led by senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris with 2 blocks and 12 rebounds and redshirt junior forward Janelle Grant with 6 rebounds and 1 block.
Senior guard Dominique Oden lead her team in focus as well scoring with 28 points and 8 assists followed by teammates Harris and McLaughlin who recorded 21 and 14 points a piece and 10 assists.
• Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m., Thursday when it travels to Michigan State.