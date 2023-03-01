The Boilermakers sit right on the bubble of their stated goal of making the NCAA Tournament, and their hopes of playing in March could hinge on how they do this weekend.
The Purdue women’s basketball team (18-9, 9-8 Big Ten) will face Wisconsin (11-19, 6-12) on Thursday in the first round of the all-conference showdown in Minneapolis.
The Boilermakers put themselves in position to make the NCAA Tournament after beating both then-No. 2 Ohio State and No. 22 Illinois on the road. Their chances fell into question after losing to Minnesota in the regular-season closer.
The Golden Gophers are the only team that the Boilers have lost to which are ranked outside of the top 100 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, a statistical metric it uses to determine the tournament’s teams and seeds.
Wisconsin is ranked No. 111 in the NET while Purdue is ranked No. 47, but the Badgers come in with momentum, having defeated top-20 Michigan in their final game of the season.
“If I’m Wisconsin, and I know them, I’m feeling pretty confident with the matchup,” head coach Katie Gearlds said. “I’m pretty sure they know that they can beat us, so we have to play with our backs against the wall. Crazily enough, I kind of think we’re pretty good in that role.”
The Boilermakers have a knack for staying competitive when the odds are stacked against them this season. After losing to Nebraska in a gut-wrenching fourth-quarter collapse and falling off of the tournament projections, the Boilers won six of their last nine regular season
games, only losing to a dominant No. 2 Indiana twice before the most recent loss to Minnesota.
“I think we’re definitely going to come in with a way better mindset than we did going into our last regular season game,” Lasha Petree said. “I think we kind of needed that to bring us back together. Every game is not going to be handed to us. We’ve got to fight for every single one of them. We have to do the work every single possession. I think we’re going to take that same mindset into the tournament.”
In their last game against Wisconsin, the Boilers won 73-61 in Mackey Arena. They built a 15-point lead in the second quarter that was cut down to just 1 in the third, but the Boilermakers held onto the lead and eventually won by 12 points.
“I remember we locked in defensively,” senior guard Abbey Ellis said. “They did hit a couple of 3s. That was kind of our game plan to let them beat us off the 3, and I think that worked for us. They’ve gotten better throughout the season. They’re hitting their stride, so we’ve got to hone in on our game plan.”
The Badgers won four of their last five games, only losing to No. 6 Iowa and capping it all off with the upset win over the Wolverines.
Wisconsin has shifted defensive strategies since that game, double teaming in the post, clogging the paint and forcing other teams to shoot 3-pointers, Gearlds said. She also noted that offensively, the Badgers create space with their shooting and have exceptional ball movement.
The Badgers’ offense is led by the duo of Serah Williams and Julie Pospisilova, who average over 13 points per game in conference matchups, good for No. 19 and 20 in the Big Ten.
Pospisilova averages 4.3 assists per game in-conference, good for eighth in the Big Ten. On average, 10.2 of her 13.5 points come from inside the arc. Williams, a 6-4 forward, has the sixth-best field goal percentage in conference play, hitting shots entirely from the 2-point range at a 56.7% rate.
Backing Williams and Pospisilova are the trio of Avery LaBarbera, Maty Wilke and Brooke Schramek, who all average at least 10 points per game. The Badgers have found success behind the arc, hitting 7.2 3-pointers a game, fourth in the Big Ten, at a rate of 34.2%. LaBarbera leads the Big Ten in 3-point percentage with 44.3% and averages 2.2 a game.
On average, 45.5 of Wisconsin’s 68.6 points come from a combination of Williams’ scoring 3-pointers, or a Pospisilova 2-pointer.
The Badgers’ starting five account for a staggering 87.6% of their points. No one outside of the top five has scored more than 40 total points in conference play. Purdue contrasts this, as seven Boilermakers have scored at least 100 points in Big Ten games.
Purdue’s and Wisconsin’s offenses are statistically similar, averaging roughly 68 points per game on 43% shooting with seven made 3-pointers per game, but the Boilermakers set themselves apart with their defense.
The Boilers give up an average of just 67.4 points per game to conference opponents, third in the Big Ten, while the Badgers give up 78.2, second to last in conference.
The Badgers also give up the second most turnovers, 19.1, in the Big Ten on average.
“Expect a hard-fought, physical game for 40 minutes,” Gearlds said. “I think whoever imposes their will the toughest will give themselves a chance to win.”
Petree has been on a tear as of late, scoring 20-plus points in the last three games and at least 10 in the last six. The fifth-year guard is determined to make the end of her college career a good one.
“I’ve been trying to leave everything I have out on the floor and not think twice about any decision I make out there,” Petree said. “I was sad about it at first, but then I realized that everything good comes to an end eventually. I’ve had a great opportunity; I’ve played at some great schools. I’m glad that I’m finishing out here at Purdue, so I’m just focusing on finishing strong and giving it my all.”
The seventh-seeded Boilermakers will take on the 10th seed Wisconsin on Thursday night in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The winner will advance to play Iowa, the No. 2 seed on Friday.