12/17/20 Northwestern, Coach Sharon Versyp

Head coach Sharon Versyp stands on the sideline during the last minute of Thursday night's game as her team was beaten by No. 16 Northwestern, 70-54, in Mackey Arena.

 Exponent File Photo

The Purdue women's basketball team announced its game against Michigan would be postponed in a statement late Saturday night. 

The game was to be played Sunday afternoon, but the Wolverines' athletic department suspended all athletic activities due to the discovery of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, identified earlier in the U.K., within the department. 

The cases have not been publicly traced to any specific team, but the cases appear to have spread from a student-athlete who recently traveled to Britain, according to the Michigan Daily.

No word has been given on rescheduling the game, and Purdue has not yet released a public statement beyond the postponed game.

