The Purdue women's basketball team announced its game against Michigan would be postponed in a statement late Saturday night.
The game was to be played Sunday afternoon, but the Wolverines' athletic department suspended all athletic activities due to the discovery of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, identified earlier in the U.K., within the department.
The cases have not been publicly traced to any specific team, but the cases appear to have spread from a student-athlete who recently traveled to Britain, according to the Michigan Daily.
No word has been given on rescheduling the game, and Purdue has not yet released a public statement beyond the postponed game.