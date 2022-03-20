Coming off a losing record and a coaching change from a season ago, expectations were not high for this season's Purdue women’s basketball team. But not only did the team have a winning record in 2021-22, but it has advanced to the second round of a post-season tournament.
The Boilermakers (17-14) will face Marquette (22-10) in the WNIT at 8 p.m. Monday in Milwaukee, after beating Missouri Valley regular-season champion Southern Illinois, 82-60, Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.
“Who would have thought it? Not a lot of people around here, maybe not a lot of people in our own locker room thought that,” first-year coach Katie Gearlds said after her team beat Southern Illinois. “I kind of got the keys overnight in September to drive this thing and the staff had to learn who I was and what I wanted. We changed a lot … they had to learn everything on the fly.”
Gearlds inherited a team that was 7-16 the prior season. Going into 2021-22, the plan was to have her shadow former coach Sharon Versyp for a season before taking over in ’22-23. But Versyp abruptly retired shortly before the new season began.
Purdue compiled a 9-2 record in the non-conference portion of the schedule, which included a 66-61 win over a ranked team, then No. 17 Florida State.
Then the Boilers went 7-11 in the conference portion of the regular season. In the meat Big Ten schedule, Purdue went 3-5 during February. Then Purdue lost its opening-round game in the Big Ten Tournament to Michigan State, 73-69, in early March.
“February was tough for us,” Gearlds said Wednesday night. “We had done such a really good job of kinda really turning the corner, but February was a tough month. For us go down and play Michigan State in Indianapolis and battle with those guys and to come back here after two weeks off and just go out there – that group had fun today playing basketball. I hope we have a little bit more fun for a longer time in March.”
Now Purdue has to play on the road where it has been 5-6 this season. It plays a Marquette team that is 14-2 at home with losses only to Villanova and then No. 8 Connecticut.
The Golden Eagles have three players with more than 30 minutes each game. Each is averaging in double figures, and each has started every game.
They are led by Lauren Van Kleunen, a 6-2 graduate student forward, who has scored 20 or more points seven times this season. She averages 13.5 points a game and leads the team in field goal percentage for any player taking more 20 shots. She is 183 of 383 from the field for 47.8 percent. She is not a 3-point threat, having taken only 11 from that distance and hitting two. She is third on the team in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game.
Second for the team in scoring is Karissa McLaughlin, a 5-7 graduate student guard who scores 13.0 per game. That name should sound familiar, because she transferred from Purdue to play her final season for Marquette.
McLaughlin played three and one-half seasons for the Boilermakers where she was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and started 98 of her 105 games. She played only eight games her fourth season before injuring her ankle. She holds the Purdue record for most 3-pointers made (244) and is in the Top 25 in all-time scoring (1,308 career points).
At Marquette, McLaughlin leads in 3-pointers made (82) – more than five times her closest competitor – and attempted (193).
The third, and final, player averaging in double digits is Jordan King, a 5-11 junior guard. She is scoring 10.3 points a game. King leads the team in assists with 141. All the other Golden Eagles have fewer than 100 assists.
Marquette has good size that translates into solid rebounding. Liza Karlen, a 6-2 sophomore forward, and Clohe Marotta, a 6-1 senior forward, both average more than seven rebounds a game. Marotta has started all 32 games, while Karlen has started 27.
Overall, Marquette shoots 43.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range. It shoots 69.7 percent from the line and has committed 488 turnovers. The Golden Eagles average 66.4 points a game while giving up 59.4.
Purdue counters with four players averaging in double figures: Madison Layden (11.6 points a game), Abbey Ellis (11.5), Ra Shaya Kyle (11.0) and Brooke Moore (10.0). Jeanae Terry is the team’s leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game as a 5-11 guard.
The Boilers shoot 42.3 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from 3, and 75.6 percent from the line. In 31 games, they have committed 472 turnovers, score 69.4 a game and give up 67.0.
The game will be played at Al McGuire, an on-campus facility that seats 3,700 and averages 1,233 over 16 home games this season. The game is not scheduled for television coverage.