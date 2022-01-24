The Purdue women’s basketball team will look to ride the confidence from their 22-point win against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday in Champaign and pull off an upset win tonight.
The Purdue women’s basketball (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) team heads to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten) tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. at the Crisler Center.
The Boilermakers have excelled on the road with a respectable 4-1 away record, countering Michigan’s 9-0 record at home. This will serve as a test for how the Boilermakers can react to facing a top-tier opponent.
In the game against the Illini, junior guard Abbey Ellis led the Boilermakers in with 21 points and 3 rebounds. Sophomore guard Madison Layden was close behind Ellis, racking up 19 points and 3 rebounds.
While other players have stepped up, including freshman guard Ava Learn’s impressive second-half performance versus Indiana and senior guard Brooke Moore’s strong performances coming off the bench, Layden and Ellis have been the ones scoring in crucial moments.
One highlight of the game was the improvement in 3-point shooting. The team shot a season-high 65% from the 3-point line, an uptick in their performance against Indiana where they shot a mere 16%.
Ellis and Layden combined for 11 three-pointers while senior guard Cassidy Hardin and freshman guard Jayla Smith both had two.
The Wolverines are also coming off a conference win against the Wisconsin Badgers, a game they took 83-44. They will look to move past Indiana to move on top in the Big Ten conference standings.
Michigan has been one of the best rebounding teams in the Big Ten this year. They rank second in rebounds and have the highest rebound margin in the Big Ten, according to the Big Ten website. The Boilers will need to box out and work more in the post this game if they want to have a chance to win.
The Wolverines currently stand at No. 2 in the Big Ten, while Purdue currently stands at No. 8. Purdue will once again need every conference win they can get to stay afloat and make the NCAA Tournament.