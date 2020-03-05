INDIANAPOLIS — No. 9 seed Purdue women's basketball beat No. 8 seed Michigan State 72-63 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in its first game of the Big Ten Tournament.
A slew of made layups and jumpers from senior guard Dominique Oden, senior forward Ae'Rianna Harris and junior guard Karissa McLaughlin gave the Boilers (18-13) an initial lead against the Spartans (16-14).
Ae'Rianna Harris scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help lead @PurdueWBB to a 72-63 win over Michigan State in the @B1Gwbball #B1GTourney. pic.twitter.com/Aj0NxB6KMK— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 5, 2020
Head coach Sharon Versyp said that had been one of the Boilers' goals for the game and them being able to put the first 8 points on the board gave the team confidence.
“That's what we wanted to do, get the ball inside as much as we can and then get three stops,” Versyp said. “Those things worked out very well.”
Several blocks from Harris and defensive rebounds from Oden kept the Spartans' scoring at bay throughout the first half.
Harris said the focus that helped with defense was boxing out and ignoring some of the aggressive Michigan State fouls that were not called. She said keeping the plays in a positive light helped the Boilers keep up their intensity.
After Harris and Oden ran into foul trouble at the end of the first half and were taken out, 3-pointers from McLaughlin and sophomore guard Cassidy Hardin gave the Boilers offensive momentum and increased their already substantial lead.
The Boilers kept over 10 points on the Spartans for most of the game. They had a few runs but never enough to match Purdue’s drive.
“We just kind of kept them going and we fought hard together,” McLaughlin said. “It was just a lot of fun, you saw the smiles out there and people knocking down shots.”
Breakaways from MSU sophomore guard Nia Clouden and MSU senior forward Nia Hollie threatened Purdue's 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and gave Michigan State offensive momentum. Despite this, Purdue had an answer for every shot Michigan State made and kept the lead to bring home the win.
The Boilers had four players in double figures: McLaughlin (17 points), Oden (15), Harris (15) and Lyndsey Whilby (11). Diagne and Harris also had 12 and 10 rebounds to complete double-doubles. MSU had four players in double figures: Shay Colley and Clouden both with 14, along with Julia Ayrault (11) and McCutcheon (10). Two Spartans had double-doubles as McCutchen and Ayrault had 10 rebounds each.
Purdue advances to the third round of the tournament and will face No. 1 seed Maryland at noon on Friday in Indianapolis.
NOTES
• Purdue is now 42-34 against Michigan State, including a 5-1 mark in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
• The Boilermakers have reached the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
• The Boilermakers are 45-16 all-time at the Big Ten Conference Tournament, the most wins by a program at the conference tournament.
• Dominique Oden broke the Katie Gearlds minutes played record during the game, surpassing 4,475 minutes of action. The senior also tied Erika Valek's record for career starts with 130.
• Both clubs committed 13 turnovers, but Purdue converted the giveaways into 17 points compared to seven for Michigan State.
• After giving up an average of 56 points in the paint over the last two outings, the Boilermakers bounced back to scored 34 points down low to the Spartans' 28.
• Purdue connected on five triples for the second game in a row.
• Harris blocked more than five shots in a game for the 18th time in her career.
• Harris and Diagne marked the second time this season that Purdue had a pair of players finish with double-doubles.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.