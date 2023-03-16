Purdue fought back in the fourth quarter, finally stringing together defensive stops to keep St. John’s off the board for a few minutes so it could start whittling away on the 15-point lead.
The Boilermakers (19-11, 9-8 Big Ten) led for most of the first half, but fell 6 points behind the Red Storm (23-8, 13-7 Big Ten) before the buzzer sounded. St. John’s caught fire from deep, ending the half 8 of 14 while the Boilers let their lead slip.
For a team that averages just over six made 3-pointers per game, the Red Storm had already drained more than that halfway into the second quarter. Overall, St. John's hit 11, which was the second-most all season behind a 12-point outing in November.
Purdue was never off from deep, knocking down four of the seven it attempted from back there through the first 3 quarters. As the game wore on, the Boilers’ 3-ball frequency increased and the accuracy followed.
Jayla Smith got the team going several times with quick buckets while Jeanae Terry was struggling offensively, ending the day 0-7 from the field.
As the team started to show signs of rallying, the decent-sized Boiler crowd behind the team’s bench was brought back to life. The biggest gathering of gold and black, made up of mostly students, never left their feet after the comeback began.
After Caitlyn Harper got the team within 4 points for the first time since it lost the lead, Petree pushed ahead a steal to Abbey Ellis who was blocked on the fast break layup, but got the foul call. Her defender disagreed with the referee, who after an attempt to calm her, blew the whistle for a technical foul right in front of the electrified fan section.
Lasha Petree, who got the team’s first 5 points, took over late game. Of the Boilers’ 14-2 run to start the fourth quarter, and eventually tie the game, Petree accounted for eight of them and knocked down a pair of 3-balls.
To start the game, it was just Petree and Caitlyn Harper hitting. The two accounted for all of Purdue’s 13 first quarter points, exchanging perimeter shots and post moves between possessions. The Boilermakers scored 32 points in the paint compared to St. John’s 20.