Jayla Smith hit the Thursday buzzer-beating 3-pointer to keep Purdue alive in the Big Ten Tournament.
Purdue women’s basketball (19-9, 10-8 Big Ten) moved past Wisconsin (12-19, 6-13) in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.
Purdue scored just 7 points in the first half, all of which came from Abbey Ellis. The Badgers took advantage of Purdue’s stagnant offense and pulled ahead to an 18-point lead halfway through the second quarter.
Purdue gradually cut down the Badgers’ lead through the third quarter, making it a 41-36 contest halfway through the third quarter.
After the Boilers got within striking distance, neither Purdue nor Wisconsin scored for five total minutes. Purdue finally broke the drought before the end of the third quarter and the Boilermakers went into the final quarter down 41-38.
Purdue pulled within 1 point after Jayla Smith hit a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the game.
Ellis put Purdue ahead by making a layup through contact and hitting the subsequent free throw,
Wisconsin took the lead with 10 seconds left, but Jayla Smith knocked down the open 3-pointer to give Purdue the win.
Purdue will advance to play Iowa the next day.