A slow start to the game saw Purdue's women's basketball team lose to Valparaiso 52-47 Sunday afternoon in Mackey Arena.
Throughout the game both teams had issues making their shots. The Boilermakers (1-1) and the Crusaders (2-1) were unable to make a majority of their field goals and Purdue did not make a single 3-pointer during the game.
"Our offense looked really, really poor today," head coach Sharon Versyp said.
The Boilers only had a 27% field goal percentage, which included 0 of 15 from 3-point range.
The Boilermakers fought through the game to improve their shooting and narrowed the gap between the teams several times, ending the first half in the lead by one point. However, the Crusaders were able to outperform in everything except rebounds. Purdue ended the game with 43 rebounds over Valparaiso's 34.
The Boilers went through serious scoring droughts in both the first and third quarters with the first quarter stint lasting over seven minutes. Valparaiso also had several droughts through the game, but they were not as severe as Purdue's, and ultimately the Crusaders triumphed.
Sunday was the first start for freshman Madison Layden.
"It was just nice to start, but I wish we could have gotten the win," Layden said.
The 6'1" guard scored no points throughout the game.
The Purdue women's basketball team is set to take on Buffalo on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mackey Arena.
Game Notes:
- Purdue had a 27% field goal percentage while Valparaiso had 38%.
- The Boilers are now have made 1/28 attempted 3-pointers this season.
- Kayana Traylor scored more points in the fourth quarter than the whole team in the first.
- Purdue had 18 turnovers and Valparaiso had 16.
- The Boilers made 74% of their free throws.
Halftime Notes:
The Boilermakers (1-0) had trouble finding the hoop in the first half with a 22% field goal percentage, with zero completed 3-pointers. They were not lacking in opportunities to shoot as the Crusaders (1-1) allowed 23 attempted baskets, but the Boilers only made five.
Valparaiso was able to pull ahead and establish a lead early in the first quarter. Purdue narrowed the gap and briefly tied the scores, but ultimately the Crusaders cruised ahead again until a buzzer beater from fifth year guard Fatou Diagne gave the Boilers a single-point lead.
The Boilers closed that gap by improving both their field goals and free throws in the second quarter.