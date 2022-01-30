The Purdue Boilermakers traveled to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers with hopes of starting their first winning streak since a two-game run in early January. Nebraska took a 35-23 lead at the half behind a barrage of shots from behind the perimeter.
Purdue last took on the Huskers two days before Christmas in 2020, earning them one of their seven total wins. It would be the last game before a 2-14 finish for the Boilermakers, one of their worst finishes since Purdue officially became an NCAA program in the mid-1970's.
In the first match between head coach Katie Gearlds and five-year Nebraska coach Amy Williams, Nebraska seemed to lose every bit of 2-point shooting ability they had, while the Boilermakers couldn't find ways to hit shots from long range. Purdue ended the half with three made 3-pointers on 15 attempts, while Nebraska ended the half with six made shots on 15 attempts in the second quarter.
Sophomore guard Madison Layden was sent rolling into the sidelines after rolling her ankle on Cornhusker center Alexis Markowski's foot, writhing in pain as head coach Katie Gearlds sat beside her under the net. Unable to walk under her own strength, the Boilermaker training staff helped her into the locker room, where her situation is currently being evaluated.
Junior guard Jeanae Terry subbed in for Layden but quickly looked shaken up as she slid and hit the foot of Nebraska guard Allison Weidner. Terry was able to exit the court under her own power, limping past the Purdue bench and into the opposing locker room.
Terry, who led the Boilermakers to a win over Minnesota on Thursday, while earning Purdue's fifth-ever triple double, continued to show her scoring prowess against the Huskers by scoring a team-leading 4 points by the end of the first quarter.
Players from eight states and three countries are a part of the Nebraska lineup this season. The game also features the likes of four Australian players, three for Nebraska and one for Purdue. Junior guard Abbey Ellis, the Cal Poly transfer known for the signature bow she sports every game, earned a spot on the starting roster early on for the Boilers while dishing out 66 assists and scoring 223 points, the second-most for Purdue this season.
Three Australian players, guards Jaz Shelley and Ruby Porter and forward Isabelle Bourne, all represented Australia on the national stage on three different national teams. The three have combined for 4 points in the first half, while Ellis earned three assists and two rebounds.