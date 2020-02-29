Senior Day saw a faltering Purdue team lose 77-56 to Ohio State in Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon to cap its home season.
The Boilers (17-13, 8-10 Big Ten) couldn't muster much on offense for the majority of the game. The team shot 20-70 from the field, and no player broke 10 points until well into the third quarter. The Buckeyes (18-11, 11-7) had two players in the double digits before halftime, forward Dorka Juhasz and guard Kierstan Bell.
"If you're not shooting the ball well, you're not very confident," head coach Sharon Versyp said. "That's how Ohio State, they played with a lot of confidence because they knocked some great shots down."
The Buckeyes' offensive clinic also featured above 50% shooting for the entire second half, 17 assists and 14 points off turnovers. The team maintained a double digit lead for most of three quarters in the game, at one point rising to a 29-point gap.
Purdue put up a valiant defensive effort, forcing 13 turnovers and recording 10 steals and 18 defensive rebounds, but a down-tempo offense and the Buckeye defense stifled its offensive chances. Purdue was led by 18 points from junior guard Karissa McLaughlin and 15 points from senior guard Dominique Oden.
Oden and senior forward Ae'Rianna Harris received standing ovations when they left the court with a minute left in the game. After the game, Mackey honored the duo in a Senior Day ceremony. During the player tributes, Harris and Oden's teammates presented them with blankets featuring photos from their time at Purdue.
"It's been a privilege playing here these last four years and that Coach V has so much trust in me," Oden said.
The Boilermakers will return to the court at noon on Thursday when they take on Michigan State in the Big Ten Women's Basketball tournament.
This day is for you, @AeRiannaH & @_Nique11! 💛🖤Also peep the Harris’ shirts. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8uyvYWLlSi— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 1, 2020
A senior from Indianapolis. Number 32. 𝐀𝐞'𝐑𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 pic.twitter.com/ml0xaIqdM8— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) February 29, 2020
Halftime notes
The Purdue women's basketball team trails Ohio State 41-26 on Senior Day in Mackey Arena.
Both teams started out slowly, trading missed shots and rebounds before a Boilermaker foul gave OSU its first points on free throws. The Buckeyes (17-11, 10-7 Big Ten) quickly capitalized on that momentum and built a 9-point lead by the end of the first quarter. The team then maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the second quarter.
Purdue's defensive play was on full display through the first two quarters. The Boilers forced five turnovers, three steals and a handful of near-blocks from senior guard Ae'Rianna Harris. The team also drew 10 personal fouls from the Buckeyes.
The Boilers (17-12, 8-9) offense never got out of the initial slow phase like OSU's. The Boilers shot 9-30 from the field and 1-10 from the arc. The team has also committed eight turnovers in the game.
Offensively, senior guard Dominique Oden has led the Boilermakers with 7 points, followed closely by Harris' 5 points.
NOTES
• Purdue trails the all-time series against Ohio State 31-47, including a 16-19 mark at Mackey Arena.
• The Boilermakers are now 29-17 in home finales and 26-20 in regular-season finales.
• Harris became the 16th player in program history to amass 1,500 points in a career.
• Along with Oden, the 2020 senior class joined the 2001 class of Katie Douglas and Camille Cooper as lone classes with two 1,500-point scorers.
• Oden made her 130th career start to pull her within one of Erika Valek's record at Purdue.
• Oden's 15 points was also her 97th career double-figure game, the sixth most in program history.
• The Boilermakers finished with a 28.6% shooting clip for the game, a season low.
• Purdue finished with a season-low 10 turnovers.
• Nyagoa Gony finished with a season-high four points and five rebounds in eight minutes of action.
• McLaughlin connected on four 3-pointers, her fourth-highest tally this season.
• Kayana Traylor set a new career high with a team-high seven rebounds.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.