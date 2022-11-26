In a game of some significant runs by both teams, the Purdue women’s basketball team prevailed 71-65 in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico on Saturday afternoon.
The Boilermakers (6-1) built a 10-point second quarter lead only to see it relinquish into a five-point halftime, deficit, 32-27. Then in the third quarter, Oklahoma State built an 8-point lead but Purdue came storming back.
The Boilers led after the third quarter, 46-44. But the Cowgirls were not done yet. They found themselves on top in the fourth, 63-62. Then Purdue put on its final run to win the game by six.
In the fourth quarter, Purdue won the game at the line going 13 of 15 in free throws, and going 6 of 12 from the field.
Purdue was led Lasha Petree with 20 points. She was 8 of 15 from the field – including 1 of 4 from 3-point range – and 4 of 5 from the line. She had seven rebounds, six assists and one block, too. Two other Boilermakers scored in double figures – Abbey Ellis (12 points), Ava Learn (12) and Jeanae Terry (11).
Naomie Alnatas led Oklahoma State with 23 points.
The various runs by the two years was played out through their shooting percentage. For example, when Purdue lost a 10-point second quarter lead, it shot 28.6 percent from the field. When OSU lost the lead in the third quarter, it shot 15.4 percent that 10-minute quarter.
Purdue won the rebounding, 39-36, and the free throw shooting battles – 20 of 26 from the line for Boilers and 13 of 26 by the Cowgirls.
HALFTIME COVERAGE:
The Purdue women’s basketball team trails by five, 32-27) at half in the Cancun Challenge.
Purdue (5-1) had built a 10-point lead, 23-20, with 7:16 to go in the second quarter, but Oklahoma State followed with a 15-0 scoring run to take the lead.
The Boilermakers are being led by Lasha Petree with 12 points on 5 of 9 from the field – including 1 of 2 from 3-point range. She is the only Purdue player in double figures.
Oklahoma State also had one player in double figures – Naomie Alnatas who has 15 points.
Poor second quarter shooting has plagued the Boilers as they were only 4 of 14 from the field, good for 28.6 percent. Meanwhile, the Cowgirls were 7 of 12 in the quarter, or 58.3 percent.
Purdue trails by five in rebounding, 20-15 and have committed nine turnovers to OSU’s five.