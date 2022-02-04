Purdue women’s basketball will play one more game in Mackey Arena against Northwestern, the final matchup before it plays its second game against rivals Indiana Hoosiers.
A bumpy start to the Big Ten play means the Boilermakers will have to find their footing against a second-half schedule featuring teams with an average conference win-loss record of 0.405.
None of their rivals in the second-half of the season, save the Hoosiers, won more than three conference games on the season so far, with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights losing every one of their 11 Big Ten matchups on their way to a 7-16 overall record.
Even as almost all odds are seemingly on their side, it’s a task easier said than done.
A shorthanded Purdue squad continued to lose key contributors in a tough loss against the Cornhuskers Sunday afternoon.
The Boilermakers could find themselves starting their final stretch to the NCAA tournament without two starters, junior guard Abbey Ellis and sophomore guard Madison Layden, who found themselves collapsing to the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor after gaining a variety of painful injuries.
Ellis hurt her wrist by using her left arm to break a fall while taking a charge against Nebraska guard Sam Haiby. The call was ruled in Nebraska’s favor as Ellis was helped to the bench by Purdue’s training staff, unable to return for the final four minutes against the Cornhuskers.
Junior guard Jeanae Terry, who holds the most triple-doubles in Purdue history, with two, subbed in for Layden after she went down with a painful ankle injury of her own late in the first half. Terry quickly looked shaken up as she slid and hit the foot of Nebraska guard Allison Weidner. She was able to exit the court under her own power, limping past the Purdue bench and into the opposing locker room for a short breather.
Terry returned by the start of the third quarter, grabbing four more rebounds and earning six more assists despite Husker defenders zeroing in on her every attempt to drive to the basket.
While taking care of the ball became an issue for the new-look Boilermakers in the past, earning a season-high 26 turnovers in a win over Western Kentucky, head coach Katie Gearlds credited the veteran-filled roster for cutting down their turnovers and giving the Boilermakers extra opportunities to score on offensive possessions against Minnesota.
The team earned a season-low nine turnovers against both Minnesota and Michigan, totaling 30 assists against both Big Ten rivals.
“We’ve started to do a better job of taking care of the basketball,” Gearlds said. “At the beginning of the year, those numbers were pretty high. We were all trying to get used to each other. (Against Minnesota), we did a good job.”
Purdue’s last matchup against a then-No. 16 Northwestern team featured yet another career performance from an opposing Big Ten star in the making: then-junior guard, and future Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Veronica Burton grabbed five steals against the Purdue, tying her then-season high as she picked off passes from four different Boilermakers.
Burton would go on to spark her case for the WNBA by averaging a Big Ten leading 3.8 steals per game after playing Purdue, taking a career-high eight steals against the Nebraska Cornhuskers two months later. She would tack on 27 points against Purdue in the mid-December matchup, hitting 50% of her 3-pointers while making every one of her attempts at the free throw line.
Purdue still leads the all-time rivalry despite dropping their last two matches to the Burton-led Wildcats, winning 30 all-time games while falling in seven matches. Northwestern’s defense-heavy lineups limited the Boilermakers to 68.97 points per matchup, according to Purdue Athletics.
The Boilermakers have not scored more than 63 points since a 79-54 win in 2016, where then-senior guard Ashley Morrissette earned her first career double-double as a Boilermaker.